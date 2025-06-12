Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for the Rams in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams have a bright future in 2025 and are poised to be one of the biggest competitors in the NFC. They're looking to win another Super Bowl, and with a lot of their core players still intact, there's no reason why they can't do it again.
Still, though, many teams head into the NFL season being Super Bowl hopefuls, and yet there is only one winner. The Rams aren't a team that can afford to run it back next season, as Matthew Stafford is in his late 30s, and there's no guarantee he can stay healthy and play good enough for much longer.
While they have a young defense and pieces they can rely on in the future, they didn't sign Davante Adams for him to be in their future. They're going all in for the 2025 season, and if it doesn't pay off, there's not much the Rams can do after that to make their chances any better.
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and in an article he recently released, he goes over what the best and worst-case scenarios are for all 32 NFL teams. For the Rams, their goal is to win a Super Bowl, but their worst-case scenario is them falling short due to health.
"Davante Adams' team-up with Puka Nacua gives Matthew Stafford his best tandem in years, and the young Jared Verse-led defense helps Sean McVay reach another Super Bowl -- his first since 2021's triumphant finale".
This is the best-case scenario for the Rams and one that seems within reach. Players like Puka Nacua and Jared Verse will have to develop quickly if they want this to be a reality, but this team has made it there before, and I'm confident they can again.
"Stafford's age (37) catches up to him as he struggles to stay upright, forcing the Rams to lean on Jimmy Garoppolo for an extended time. The defensive secondary also proves too vulnerable to produce a playoff berth".
Jimmy Garoppolo may be the best backup quarterback in the NFL, but if Stafford is out for a long time early in the year, their chances of making, let alone winning, the Super Bowl are gone with the wind. Health was a big deterrent for them last year, and it'll be something to monitor as the season goes on.
