Key Details for Rams’ Week Four Matchup
The Los Angeles Rams will be at home, facing off against the Indianapolis Colts in week four. The Colts head into this matchup undefeated, while the Rams had a golden chance to be as well, but they blew their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and are looking for revenge.
The Colts have been the most surprising team so far in 2025, with them looking like a playoff team under Daniel Jones. Can the Rams ruin their hopes of going undefeated, or will they lose two games in a row? Here's everything you need to know!
Game Preview
Mason Cameron is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he did game previews for every matchup in week four. For the Rams and Colts, this game has a lot riding on the line for both teams, so they're expected to go all out in what should be a very exciting game.
"The Colts ride high into Week 4 after their first 3-0 start since the Peyton Manning era. They now face perhaps the strongest team on their schedule in the Rams, who are well-motivated following their late loss to the Eagles this past week. Both of these franchises possess strong grading profiles, highlighted by a pair of offenses that rank in the top three in PFF team offense grade", said Cameron.
Run Stopping Ability
What makes the Colts offense so dangerous is that they've yet to turn the ball over in 2025. Pair that with one of the best running backs in the NFL, in Jonathan Taylor, and it's no wonder why they haven't lost a game yet.
They can control the tempo of any game if they dominate the time of possession and don't turn the ball over. Not to mention, Jones' best trait may be his upside as a rusher, so the Rams defense will be tested to see if they can stop two dominant forces in running the ball.
Taylor is having himself a season for the ages, with him tied for the most touchdowns of any individual player and leading the league in rushing yards. The Rams' defense was able to shut down Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' run game, but Taylor is on a different level than Barkley in 2025.
The Colts have been predicted to upset the Rams at home, and the path to that becoming a reality is them dominating on the ground. No matter what, the Rams cannot allow the Colts' offense to start clicking, running the ball, because then they'll play right into their hands.
Matchup To Watch
"The Colts’ offense has been firing on all cylinders. Josh Downs continues to show up for this team in the receiving game, with his 74.5 PFF grade sitting in the top 12 among receivers. He especially steps up on late downs, holding the team lead in targets (seven) and first down receptions (four)".
The Rams would much rather have this game be a shootout than a contest to see which team's running back is better. Why? It's simple, really: The Colts don't have a secondary capable of handling Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at the same time.
"Quentin Lake has made massive strides in his coverage game this season, with standout performances of 90.0-plus coverage grades in each of the last two games. His play out of the slot has been outstanding, with his 87.3 slot coverage grade ranking as the highest in the NFL among coverage defenders with at least 60 slot coverage snaps".
Quentin Lake will be in charge of locking up Josh Downs, and he's shown in 2025 that he's one of the best corners when it comes to zone coverage and handling wide receivers out of the slot. He's made a big impact in the Rams' defense and is one of their brightest stars at the moment. They're going to need him to continue his stellar play if they want to stay undefeated at home and take this team down a notch.
