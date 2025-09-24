How the Rams Can Bounce Back After Their Week 3 Loss
The Los Angeles Rams should be 3 - 0 right now and in conversations of being the best team in the NFL. Instead, they're 2 - 1 and back at the drawing board on how they can beat the Philadelphia Eagles.
The last time the Rams beat the Eagles was in 2020, and that's their lone win against them in the past ten years. If the Rams are serious about going all in this year to win one more championship with Matthew Stafford, they have to get through this team eventually.
Why the Rams Lost
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down why each team won and lost in week three. For the Rams, he believes the biggest reason why they lost was due to their special teams unit failing them.
"The Rams' offense stalled in the second half against the Eagles, but the field goal unit might be the big reason the Rams aren’t 3-0 right now. Kicker Joshua Karty converted on 4-of-6 field goals in the game, posting a 65.1 PFF grade. Los Angeles had two kicks blocked, including the potential game-winning attempt, which was returned for a touchdown", said Valentine.
So far this season, Joshua Karty has missed six of the eight field goals he's attempted, as well as missing an extra point kick. I wouldn't say the Rams are dealing with a kicker problem, but the biggest concern for me is the precedent they're setting for themselves for the season.
This must've been a demoralizing loss, and it's not entirely the fault of Karty. His blockers up front couldn't handle the immense push derived by a defensive line with Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, and the offense couldn't respond with any points in the fourth quarter.
Looking Ahead
Their next two games will be at home against the Indianapolis Colts and divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers. Both of those teams are undefeated through three weeks of the season, and the Rams can bounce back excellently from their brutal loss by going undefeated at home and taking care of some teams that have looked good to start the season.
