Bold Prediction Suggests Trouble Ahead for Rams in Week 4
The Los Angeles Rams were underdogs heading into their week three matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, and even though they lost, they were extremely close to pulling off the upset. They now have to look towards the future, where they have the Indianapolis Colts waiting for them.
Before the season, I would've said that this would be a good get-back game for the Rams, where they can dominate against an inferior team. To the surprise of many, the Colts look rejuvenated under Daniel Jones, and the Rams losing the game is possible.
Upset Alert?
Tyler Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and when looking over all the matchups in week four, he identified some matchups with upset potential. Though the Rams are favored at home, Sullivan believes that the Colts can pull off the unlikely victory.
"At some point, we have to decide if we believe what we're seeing with Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts or if we think they're fool's gold. This season, they are tied for second in points per game, fourth in passing yards per game, and third in rushing yards per game", said Sullivan.
The way the Colts have started the season reminds me of last season, when the New Orleans Saints began their season with incredible numbers and looked like one of the best teams in the NFL. To the Colts' credit, the Saints lost in week three, and their win over the Denver Broncos was an impressive one.
"They've also turned the ball over a grand total of zero times. If that's who they are, they can go into pretty much any building and go toe to toe with any club in the NFL. That includes a Rams team that is coming off blowing a 26-7 lead over the Eagles last week".
I'd be very impressed if that trend continues past their game against the Rams defense, who are top ten in takeaways and tied for the most sacks in the NFL. Jones has historically been shut down whenever under pressure, and there's nothing the Rams love more than sending pressure to the quarterback.
As well, this Rams defense just forced Saquon Barkley into his worst game of the 2025 season. The Colts' best trait is their ability to use the ground game to anchor the offense and let the pass game build off of that. I think the Rams' secondary has the personnel to handle their pass catchers, and they have the ability to shut down Jonathan Taylor and their run game.,
