Week 15 Could Be Dire for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are on a journey to reclaim the NFC West division. After climbing back from being down and out in the division in 2024, and giving the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, a run for their money, the Rams have a lot riding on their 2025 success.
The first step in keeping them in contention comes in the form of retaining quarterback Matthew Stafford. Working out a deal with Stafford to keep him in Los Angeles gives the franchise more of a chance to get back to the playoffs once more in the 2025 campaign.
However, as it was seen last season, the NFC has a ton of contenders for the Super Bowl. After losing to the Eagles, the Rams have a goal to get back to the playoffs to hopefully right the wrong. In addition to facing the Eagles this season, there is another juggernaut in the NFC that the Rams have to keep an eye on.
The Detroit Lions have been a thorn in the Rams' side in their last few matchups. In two games, the Rams have fallen short against Detroit. One of the losses came in the playoffs, and the most recent came last year to start the season. These two franchises will cross paths once again, set to battle in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL campaign.
In fact, according to CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan, the Rams-Lions game in Week 15 has the chance to be the biggest game on the Week 15 slot.
"As we enter the final full month of the regular season, these games between projected playoff opponents go up a level," Sullivan wrote. "Clubs are rounding into top form and continue to elbow one another for seeding. This matchup between Detroit and Los Angeles could be an NFC Championship preview and/or a slugfest as they try to earn a head-to-head tiebreaker for seeding purposes."
Whether the Rams and Lions are in playoff positions or not, these two franchises have built quite a rivalry over the last few seasons. Since quarterback Matthew Stafford has joined the Rams, the rivalry has had more of an impact on both Los Angeles and Detroit fans.
