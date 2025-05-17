Rams' Stafford Aiming to Defeat MVP QB For First Time
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been the heart and soul of the franchise since arriving to the franchise back in 2021. Having led this franchise to a Super Bowl victory and several memorable moments, he looks to do the same going into the 2025 campaign.
The 2025 NFL campaign will be Stafford's 17th year in the league and his fifth with the Rams. After thoughts and rumors spiraled this offseason surrounding where Stafford would end up, he ultimately decided that returning to Los Angeles was the best case scenario for him, his family, and his career.
One of the biggest games on the schedule for the Rams this season comes in Week 6 of the regular season. Set to take on the Baltimore Ravens, Stafford looks to land his first victory over the franchise's starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
Jackson and Stafford have only met once before in their careers, and it came back in the 2023 campaign. The Rams fell short to the Ravens in that game, losing 37-31 in a thrilling overtime. This time around, Stafford doesn't want to be on the losing end of the stick.
In that thrilling game, Stafford threw for 294 passing yards, as Jackson threw for 316. Stafford kept up with Jackson by both scoring three touchdowns, and was flawless with his passing, not getting picked off, whereas Jackson did. However, at the end of the linescore, Stafford and the Rams lost.
Stafford has defeated the Ravens once before, but it came without Baltimore having Jackson on the roster. Knowing he can beat anybody on any given day, or at least having the confidence to think that way, the Rams as a whole will need to band together to take down the multiple-time MVP-winning quarterback and his crew.
The two quarterbacks are often in the same conversation when it comes to ranking the Top 10 quarterbacks in the league. This year is no different. Stafford and Jackson are the type of quarterbacks to build a successful franchise around, which makes sense, seeing the success that both have had.
With the excitement building around the 2025 campaign, Rams fans should be circling this Week 6 game heavily on their calendars.
