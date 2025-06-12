BREAKING: Rams Sign Tackle D.J. Humphries
The Los Angeles Rams have signed offensive tackle D.J. Humphries on Thursday, according to his agency AMDG Sports.
Humphries, a former first round pick out of the University of Florida, spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs after playing for the Arizona Cardinals from 2015-2023.
The 31-year-old from South Carolina is able to play both right and left tackle, doing so throughout his ten year NFL career.
When Humphries joins up with the team, he will be entering a loaded tackle room full of incumbent starters, longtime veterans, and undrafted rookies. It's unclear at this time the reason for the Rams signing, considering how many players they have at the position, plus the team recently signed David Quessenberry two weeks ago.
Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein will be the starting tackles, barring injury, as AJ Arcuri, KT Leveston, Warren McClendon Jr, Trey Wedig, Quessenberry, and now Humphries will be competing for two backup positions.
It should also be noted that Arcuri saw playing time in 2024, and McClendon Jr was the Rams' choice to backup the tackles, choosing him over veteran Joe Noteboom in the playoffs.
Once Humphries joins up with the team, he will go through a standard induction process, a process that includes showing film of the player to the team, a process recently highlighted by Sean McVay, as McVay spoke about Davante Adams' induction process.
“That's what we do for all of our guys. I think the important thing is to authentically engineer opportunities to be able to build people up. We do that when we bring our rookies in. We do that when we bring in new free agents just to be able to say, ‘Okay, hey, here's a cool way of being able to welcome guys.’ It's something that (Chief of Staff) Carter Crutchfield has been really influential and a lot of the things that we do in the team meetings and I'd be lost without him. Davante was an easy one to be able to put together because he's got a lot of cool things to be able to draw on, but that's a consistent theme that we try to do for new guys. (DT) Poona (Ford) had some fun ones. It was cool to be able to honor (OL) Coleman (Shelton) and (ILB) Nate Landman and those guys as well.”
