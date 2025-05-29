BREAKING: Rams Sign Former Minnesota Vikings OL
The Los Angeles Rams continue to improve their roster, signing former Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle David Quessenberry on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Quessenberry, who will turn 35 this August, is entering his 13th NFL season after spending the previous two with the Minnesota Vikings.
Quessenberry will already have an understanding of the base concepts of a Sean McVay offense as well as McVay's blocking schemes, due to his experience under former Rams offensive coordinator and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.
Quessenberry's brother Scott also played in the NFL, spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and the previous two with the Houston Texans. Scott is currently a free agent.
Quessenberry's inclusion on the roster continues to load up a tackle room full of players but devoid of starting positions.
Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein will be the starting tackles, barring injury, as AJ Arcuri, KT Leveston, Warren McClendon Jr, Trey Wedig, and now Quessenberry will be competing for two backup positions.
It should also be noted Arcuri saw playing time in 2024, and McClendon Jr was the Rams' choice to backup the tackles, choosing him over veteran Joe Noteboom in the playoffs.
If Quessenberry is called into action, he will be entering an offense that has money on their mind. Matthew Stafford and Jackson just got paid and Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Tutu Atwell, and Kyren Williams be either be up for an extension or they're in a contract year.
Stafford spoke about Williams' contract situation.
“I'm hesitant to talk about anybody else's business. I just know the kind of player that Kyren is and the kind of human being and the teammate that he is. We all love and respect him. The way he goes about his business, the way he works, the way he plays the game, it jumps off the screen. I know to you guys as well, just the passion that he plays with, so not surprising that he's out here when the football is put down on the ground he's playing. Whatever needs to happen for him and for us as a team, that's not my business, but I love having him as a teammate, love him and I respect the way he plays and goes about his business.”
One of the reasons for Williams' success is his ability to operate behind various pieces on the offensive line. It will be up to Quessenberry to keep that success rate up.
