Draft Experts Link These 2 Cornerback Prospects to Rams
Maxwell Hairston, cornerback, Kentucky. … Caleb Ransaw, cornerback, Tulane.
Those are the podium announcements predicted by more than one analyst when the Rams are on the clock later this month. Whether in the first round or on Day 2 of the draft, don’t be surprised to see Hairston or Ransaw working with Aubrey Pleasant in May.
The Rams have made a first-round selection only once in the previous eight drafts – eventual NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse last year. ESPN’s Field Yates sees Les Snead extending the streak to two and staying at 26 to draft Hairston on the first night.
“Hairston would bring natural man coverage skills and rare speed to the Rams,” Yates said in his latest mock draft, published Wednesday. “His 4.28-second 40-yard dash was the fastest at the combine among all players. And Hairston's speed makes it difficult for receivers to challenge him downfield because he can still catch up even if he loses them at the line of scrimmage.
“He also has a playmaker mentality that led to an SEC-best five interceptions in 2023, two of which were returned for touchdowns in the same game.”
In that game, at Vanderbilt in 2023, Hairston set a single-game school record with two pick-sixes. A year later as a senior against Ohio, Hairston returned a touchdown for another interception. While injuries hampered Hairston in 2024, he led the SEC as a junior with five interceptions.
Ransaw is the prospect the Rams should select to fill a need outside Round 1, according to ESPN draft expert Jordan Reid.
“The Rams need to draft players who are ready to play right away,” Reid said. “Ransaw is an athletic plug-and-play option. He has gained experience at multiple secondary spots and has the potential to play on the perimeter or even transition to safety.”
According to beat writer Sarah Barshop, cornerback, linebacker and offensive tackle are the Rams’ top three needs entering the draft. An off-ball linebacker is important because the Rams lost leading tackler Christian Rozeboom to the Panthers in free agency and their other 2024 starter, Troy Reeder, is unsigned. Tackle is another issue, Barshop said.
“Although the Rams re-signed left tackle Alaric Jackson to a three-year deal, they could draft their right tackle of the future with Rob Havenstein entering the last year of his contract.”
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
And make sure you let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.