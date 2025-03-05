Winning Window: Why This Position Is Critical in Helping Rams Capitalize
Four years ago, the Rams entered their Super Bowl season with a nucleus of high-priced free agents and a sense of urgency. They enter this season with a similar sense of urgency, now that 37-year-old Matthew Stafford is officially back under center.
And aside from the draft-and-develop paradigm they adopted after their last Super Bowl, their outlook is much the same as it was in 2021: A two-year window to win another Lombardi Trophy. A week before free agency and seven weeks before the draft, one position could complement Stafford more than any other.
“I really think this team needs to invest at linebacker,” said analyst Mina Kimes on Monday’s edition of NFL Live. “They have not over the last few years.”
Indeed, the two starters that ended the season at inside linebacker – Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom – originally signed with the Rams as non-drafted free agents. Both are now free agents.
From 2021-23, the quarterback of the Rams’ defense was Ernest Jones. Selected 103rd overall in the third round, Jones helped the Rams win that Super Bowl as a rookie. Rather than extend his contract entering his fourth NFL campaign, the Rams traded Jones to Tennessee in August for a sixth-rounder in 2026.
Tennessee then sent Jones to Seattle in a trade-deadline deal. He’s available again if the Rams want to bring him back in free agency.
“They're in a division with the San Francisco 49ers, who will be better next year,” Kimes added. “They’re in a conference with the Philadelphia Eagles, with teams like Detroit. I think the linebacker position has outsized significance in the NFC because of those teams that you're competing against. You have to be solid, better against the run.”
The Rams ranked 22nd in run defense last season (130.0 yards per game), their worst effort since 2018. So, Les Snead and Sean McVay would seem wise to upgrade at inside linebacker. And considering that Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers have been to four NFC Championship Games and two Super Bowls over the last six years, San Francisco is expected to rebound.
One player instrumental in that 49ers run is Dre Greenlaw, who is scheduled to hit free agency next week. And while many expect Zack Baun to resign with Philadelphia as early as this week, he’s the best inside linebacker on the free-agent market and could be an option for Los Angeles. Former Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and the Chiefs’ Nick Bolton also are intriguing options.
In the draft, Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell could be available when the Rams go on the clock at 26 in the first round. A 6-3, 235-pound ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the combine last week. He also gives the Rams some flexibility, with the ability to play both inside and outside at the second level. Beyond the first round, the Rams have proven capable of finding valuable starters on Day 2 and Day 3.
“They need to find their Zack Baun,” Kimes said.
