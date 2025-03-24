NFL Draft: How Rams Can Add RB Depth
The Los Angeles Rams leaned on their run game last season to get back in the mix and eventually earned a playoff spot by winning the NFC West.
When the Rams offense struggled all last season, head coach Sean McVay gave starting running Kyren Williams the ball over and over. All he did was help lead the Rams to an incredible run last season.
Now, the Rams will look to do the same next season, but they clearly do not want to give Williams the same workload as they did last season. Williams had the third most carries out of all the running backs in the National Football League. He was a workhorse for the Rams, but they likely do not want him to do that two seasons in a row.
The Rams have already made moves this offseason to improve their passing attack but they will also look to draft a running back in the late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Sport Network has the Rams taking running back Ollie Gordan II in the fourth round of the NFL draft.
"Big-workload back with a skill set that requires a physical, downhill run scheme. Gordon is tight-hipped and forced to run linear tracks. He plays with adequate decisiveness and interior vision but lacks the agility to cut sharply or slip tackles in tight quarters," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"When he gets going downhill he becomes a battering ram, slamming through tackles and adding tough yards after contact. He’s good in the screen game and could improve his protection in time. His 2024 production fell off through no fault of his own. Gordon is big and physical and could attract Day 2 attention from teams looking to add a bruiser to a two-back system."
The Rams will be getting a better running back room if they draft Gordan. Gordan will being a different style of running to the backfield, but it can be something that would benefit the Rams' offense. He is a big back who has power and can break away in the open field. He is also good out of the backfield as a pass catcher and blocker.
The Rams will have to address the running back room before the start of training camp and adding Gordan can be the answer.
