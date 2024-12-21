REPORT: New Ranking Has the Rams Among the League's Best
Heading into Week 16 the Los Angeles Rams (8-6) are one of the hottest teams in the National Football team. The Rams over the last three weeks have gotten big wins. The last three games for the Rams were all played like playoff games. They also won those games in different ways. And for the Rams, it will feel like a must-win in the last three games to close out the season.
The Rams are the favorites now to win the NFC West. If the Rams manage to do that, they will be hosting a playoff game. The Rams are having a similar season to last year. They started slow and finished out strong and made the playoffs as a wild card team. The difference this season is that the Rams will be at home instead of being on the road.
They are not scared of any opponent or what everyone else is saying about the team. They know what they have, and they believe in every single member in that locker room.
On Fox Sports show "The Herd", host Colin Cowherd put the Rams at number five in this week's rankings of NFL teams.
"You do not want to play the Rams," said Cowherd. "They are now healthy. No turnovers, no sacks allowed in two games. This offense line is winning games. 7-2 since the bye. And when [Matthew] Stafford got a healthy Puka Nacua, 17 touchdowns, four picks. Kyren Williams, Stafford, [Rob] Havenstein, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Sean McVay, you do not want to face them. They are hot and feeling it."
"All we can do is do the next right things," said Rams head coach Sean McVay earlier this week. "We cannot win three games this week. All we can do is practice really well and then ultimately when we go kick off at 10 a.m. in our head Sunday morning in New York, we have to play great against a team that played very well ... That is the stuff that you just immerse yourself in that work."
The Rams head to the Big Apple, trying to make it four in a row against the New York Jets.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE