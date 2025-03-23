NFL Draft: Latest Mock Has Rams Boosting Front 7
One of the Los Angeles Rams' biggest needs this offseason is at the linebacker position. The Rams need some help in the middle of their defense. They can address that position in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Last season the Rams' defense was one of the youngest, but it played like a veteran group in the last half of the season and into the playoffs. The Rams' biggest struggle last season was stopping the run and pass coverage in the middle of the field. The Rams defense can be elite next season but they need to fill in the gaps in the middle of the defense.
Defensive coordinator Chris Shula will get these guys better in the second season with them and his second season as the Rams defensive coordinator. He will try to do what he did last season and have the whole defense ready to go and playing their best football. The defense is young and will be flying all around the field next season.
One way the defense can get better is by adding players that best their needs and their scheme. One mock draft has the Rams getting much much-needed linebacker with one of their third-round picks in the draft.
Max Dorsey of College Sports Network has the Rams take linebacker Barrett Carter out of the University of Clemson with the 90th overall pick.
"Prototypical three-down linebacker who added muscle mass in 2024 without losing playmaking quickness," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"Carter overcomes average instincts and recognition with full-field range and elite body control in pursuit, though there is room for improvement with both his angles and leverage. Carter can play around or off the block and has the agility and reaction quickness for sudden adjustments as an open-field tackler. He’s capable in man coverage and stands out as both a blitzer and a spy for mobile quarterbacks. Carter’s demeanor, versatility and athletic profile give him a good chance of becoming a quality starter as a run-and-chase Will linebacker."
The Rams have been having success in the draft in the later rounds over the last few years. And this pick can continue that trend. The Rams know to find talent and can do it from any pick they have.
