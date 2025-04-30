BREAKING: Rams Rookie Minicamp Dates Announced
It's official, the Rams' rookie minicamp has dates as the team will hold various offseason and camp exercises from late May to mid-June.
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12
Mandatory Minicamp: June 16-18
Rookie Minicamp: May 9-11
According to the NFL's press release.
"Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching, and physical conditioning for players...As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:"
"Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only."
"Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted."
"Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted."
"Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program."
"Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2025 may begin on May 12. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft."
This is a crucial time for education and development. While roster moves can be made during this time, this is not the time for evaluation.
The amount of instruction a player absorbs during this period will be paramount to finding success on the football field, and when the Rams' success with day three and UDFA players are considered, it is clear that this period is the most critical for the team.
