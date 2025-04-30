The Five Greatest Undrafted Free Agents in Rams History
The Los Angeles Rams have a long and proud tradition of undrafted free agents who have come in and changed the course of the franchise in a positive way. These rankings only consider players who made their name on the Rams, not undrafted players who established themselves with another organization before joining the franchise.
Two-time MVP, Super Bowl MVP, Super Bowl winner, conductor of The Greatest Show of Turf, Kurt Warner is not the Rams' greatest undrafted free agent ever; he is the greatest undrafted free agent ever.
While he got his start with the Packers, he was released in the preseason of 1994 and didn't start a game until 1999. In a three-year span, Warner tossed over 12,500 passing yards and 98 touchdowns.
2. Dick "Night Train" Lane
It's not every day a person plays hooky from their job at an aircraft plant to try out for an NFL team and become a Hall of Famer. Night Train Lane was derailing the football from the hands of pass catchers as he holds the record for the most interceptions in a season at 14, something he accomplished during his rookie year with the Rams.
3. London Fletcher
London Fletcher should be the third Hall of Famer on this list after Lane and Warner, but that's an argument for another time. Coming out of the football factory that is John Carroll University, Fletcher played a pivotal role in his four years with the Rams, winning Super Bowl XXXIV with Warner.
4. Johnny Hekker
A Ram for ten years, Johnny Hekker went from being the only bright spot on some bad Rams' teams, which isn't great because he's a punter, to being a weapon on Special Teams. Hekker would be called upon to throw the football on trick plays, going 14/23 with 186 yards. He also has a touchdown.
Hekker is a six-time All-Pro and in his final game with the Rams, he won Super Bowl LVI.
After four years, Jackson signed a well-earned extension that takes his deal through the 2027 season. Jackson has bounced around positions but has become the replacement the Rams were looking for after Andrew Whitworth's retirement.
