Rams Underestimated After 2025 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams were wheeling and dealing in the 2025 NFL Draft, walking away with six selections and a 2026 first-round pick in their pocket. However, a narrative that seems to be discussed is that the Rams didn't do enough to bridge the gap between themselves and the best of the NFC.
It's unclear how the thought that there is a gap between the Rams and the conference's best exists, but it's simply not true.
This is not an attempt to sound like a Rams homer, but there's opinions and there are facts, and these are the facts.
First off, the Rams are a top team in the NFC.
Secondly, what evidence says they're not? It seems that the discussion is always about how the Eagles and the Chiefs stay on top is due to finding value in the draft.
Why are the Rams not in that discussion? Only three teams in the 2020s have won a Super Bowl. The Rams are one of those teams, yet no one likes to talk about that.
The Rams have missed the playoffs twice in eight years. Once this decade.
The Rams smoked the Vikings in the postseason. A week before, the Vikings were playing for the number one seed in the postseason.
The Rams lost by six to the Eagles in the playoffs. In the Eagles other three postseason victories, they won by an average of 20.6 points per game.
The Rams had two needs, corner and linebacker.
While the Rams did not address the corner position, it does make sense considering by the time the 26th overall pick came up, both Travis Hunter and Jahdae Barron were off the board, and many of the top remaining corner prospects had injury issues that probably scared the Rams.
The Rams needed a dominant corner, not just a player to add. Plus, they remain in talks for Jalen Ramsey.
The Rams added to their front seven, employing enough manpower to stop Saquon Barkley.
So this belief that the Rams didn't close the gap is factually incorrect because the gap does not exist. Look at every Rams loss in the regular season, then look at how many of them happened with Puka Nacua injured, with Cooper Kupp hurt. Look how many of them happened before Omar Speights became a starter.
The Rams are currently the second best team in the NFC and probably the NFL. Name a team outside of the Eagles better than them.
Chiefs? I'll take the Rams' defensive line any day over what the Chiefs can do.
Bills? Josh Allen had the game of his career against Los Angeles and lost.
Let's get real about the draft. This wasn't a rebuild, they reloaded and now they're gunning for the Lombardi.
