EXCLUSIVE: NAIA All-American Would Be UDFA Steal For Rams
There is value throughout the entire draft process, even the players who don't hear their names get called. Many UDFAs have found their way to Canton, Ohio, as Keiser University's Roderick Carter Jr, a two-time NAIA All-American and National Champion, hopes he can help the Rams win a Super Bowl.
An interior offensive lineman by trade, Carter projects to be a center at the next level.
Football is in his blood as his dad, Roderick Carter Sr, was a National Champion with the Miami Hurricanes and was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, enjoying a brief stint in the NFL.
Carter Jr, now a father himself, sat down with Rams On SI to talk about his future.
When asked why he thinks he could be an answer for the Rams and this is what he said.
"I know I would be a great fit because the heavy gap, duo, zone runs, and play action plays the Rams run mostly, is something I’ve done my whole college career, and I’ve excelled at it. Then the culture is something I know for a fact I’d fit into based off their “We not me” [mentality]. This is something I’ve always stood behind because no one is bigger than the program."
We spoke about the game, life, and what he wants out of football. A God-fearing man, his whole motto is faith, family, football, and all three of those elements play within each other to strengthen all of those areas.
Talking about his craft, I asked what does he look for when he's evaluating what the defense shows him.
"First thing I’m looking at is the defense front to see what front they’re in, then I’m checking for the Mike. I’m also looking for any tells from the defense to see if any stunts or twists are coming. I'm also looking to see if any type of safety rotation is going on all in that short amount of time I have before I have to snap the ball."
If Carter Jr is to block for Matthew Stafford or whoever goes under center for the Rams, Carter is ready to become their best friend, a reliable protector, and a signal caller. He wants the pressure, he invites it as he knows the more he puts on his shoulders, that's less of an obstacle for the team to overcome.
However, he is an undervalued propect who hasn't played against NFL level competetion. When asked about how he'll grow into being an NFL player, for Carter, it's all about putting in the work.
"That’s going to be done by staying in the film room, which is something I love to do anyway. I like to study my opponents. I want to know as much as possible before I step on that field."
Passionate, poised, and has the pedigree. Could Roderick Carter Jr become the anchor for Los Angeles' offensive line? Coleman Shelton and Beaux Limmer could have a competitor headed their way.
He sure sounds like he's up for the challenge.
