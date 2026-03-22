3 Rams Set For Breakout Seasons After Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been active players in free agency, and while they have made major moves to improve their roster, it's the players already on the team who will benefit the most from the new additions.

Kam Kinchens

After the signings of Jaylen Watson and Kam Curl, along with the trade for Trent McDuffie , Kam Kinchens has the help needed to take his play from top level to becoming an All-Pro. Kinchens was always going to be a raw product who would need time to develop. Kinchens then accelerated his growth during his rookie year, allowing a big jump in year two.

The Rams have expanded his role and his positioning, allowing him to play close to the line of scrimmage and at depth. With these added pieces, Kinchens will be able to play in a variety of roles, and considering he is also flanked by Quentin Lake and a daunting pass rush, Kinchens will be in a position to pounce on poor decisions and throws.

Tank McCollough

McCollough is a force to be reckoned with, and he is never afraid to lay the boom, most notably tattooing Jalen Hurts on a blitz. McCollough is at his best when he plays on the front foot, and his skills speak for themselves. He has strong ball skills, is a confident, consistent tackler, and his aggression is unquestionable.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (2) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With those new additions, the Rams will be able to blitz more, allowing McCollough to play his game. On top of that, the Rams have also adjusted their lineup to not get picked on via play action, likely forcing the opposition to throw more. With McCollough, McDuffie, and Lake all being able to play inside, expect Chris Shula to dial up fake looks to induce certain route patterns based on offensive personnel packages and formations, giving the Rams the chance to pounce on predetermined throws.

Kyren Williams

Williams benefits from getting Tyler Higbee back as the Rams operate 13 personnel at a high level when Higbee is involved. On top of that, the Rams have their best rushing output when they mix up personnel packages, as the NFL has invested in hybrid defenders who are often stronger than wide receivers, muting the Rams' ability to successfully block with smaller pass catchers.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs to score a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images