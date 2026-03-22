3 Rams Set For Breakout Seasons After Free Agency
In this story:
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been active players in free agency, and while they have made major moves to improve their roster, it's the players already on the team who will benefit the most from the new additions.
Kam Kinchens
After the signings of Jaylen Watson and Kam Curl, along with the trade for Trent McDuffie, Kam Kinchens has the help needed to take his play from top level to becoming an All-Pro. Kinchens was always going to be a raw product who would need time to develop. Kinchens then accelerated his growth during his rookie year, allowing a big jump in year two.
The Rams have expanded his role and his positioning, allowing him to play close to the line of scrimmage and at depth. With these added pieces, Kinchens will be able to play in a variety of roles, and considering he is also flanked by Quentin Lake and a daunting pass rush, Kinchens will be in a position to pounce on poor decisions and throws.
Tank McCollough
McCollough is a force to be reckoned with, and he is never afraid to lay the boom, most notably tattooing Jalen Hurts on a blitz. McCollough is at his best when he plays on the front foot, and his skills speak for themselves. He has strong ball skills, is a confident, consistent tackler, and his aggression is unquestionable.
With those new additions, the Rams will be able to blitz more, allowing McCollough to play his game. On top of that, the Rams have also adjusted their lineup to not get picked on via play action, likely forcing the opposition to throw more. With McCollough, McDuffie, and Lake all being able to play inside, expect Chris Shula to dial up fake looks to induce certain route patterns based on offensive personnel packages and formations, giving the Rams the chance to pounce on predetermined throws.
Kyren Williams
Williams benefits from getting Tyler Higbee back as the Rams operate 13 personnel at a high level when Higbee is involved. On top of that, the Rams have their best rushing output when they mix up personnel packages, as the NFL has invested in hybrid defenders who are often stronger than wide receivers, muting the Rams' ability to successfully block with smaller pass catchers.
Not only will Williams benefit from those moves, but also the ones made on defense. That unit is bound to induce turnovers, and considering the Rams struggled to turn turnovers into touchdowns last season, Williams could be the key. As he helped turn around the Rams' red zone woes, helping the team launch into a passing attack that would eventually turn into a bombardment of Davante Adams, Williams could again work his magic as he goes after a fourth straight 1,000-yard season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.