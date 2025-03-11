BREAKING: Rams Sign C Coleman Shelton
A familiar face has returned to Los Angeles as the team announced they have signed center Coleman Shelton to a two-year deal on Tuesday. Shelton, who spent the 2024 season with Chicago, played for the Rams from 2019-2023, winning Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles.
Shelton presumably, has been brought in to compete against Beaux Limmer for the starting center job after Limmer won the role upon Jonah Jackson getting injured. While most believe the job is Limmer's to lose, Shelton at the very least provided the Rams with a strong backup option.
Shelton knows the offense and played with Matthew Stafford for three seasons. He also returns to a system that knows how to get the best out of him.
To be frank, Shelton struggled in Chicago as the team suffered mightily during the Matt Eberflus era. The Rams to their credit know how to get the most out of a player as Shelton is another UDFA gem that the Rams turned into gold.
After he began his career with offseason/ practice squad stops with the 49ers and Cardinals, Shelton found a home on the Rams' interior. He is able to play guard as well and Shelton has served as a backup center before, being second-choice to Brian Allen.
The Rams may also be bringing in Shelton as a mentor for Limmer as the one thing Limmer struggled with from a pre-snap perspective was being the main signal caller on the offensive line. If Limmer can grow in that leadership role, he has four other men with over two decades of combined NFL experience flanking him, leading to the Rams potentially having one of the best offensive lines in football.
Shelton, if called upon to play, can produce. He started 32 games in his final three seasons with the Rams, including all 17 in 2023 as the Rams overcame a weak start to the season to clinch a Wild Card spot with one game remaining in the regular season.
Expect Shelton to serve as a mentor to whatever offensive lineman the Rams bring in during the NFL Draft as the team is likely to continue to reinforce their offensive front.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE