EXCLUSIVE: Underrated Pass-Rusher Discusses NFL Draft
The Rams are an organization known for getting the most out of their players. Alaric Jackson, Jaylen McCollough, and Omar Speights make up some of the UDFA's on the Rams that have made a name for themselves since entering the league.
An edge player by the name of Curtis Fann Jr, coming out of Western Carolina could be the next Ram to take the step from the realms of the unknown into the hearts of adoring Rams fans.
Fann began his career at Florida State. Seeking a fresh start, he went to Akron but found a football home at Western Carolina.
It's clear Fann plays the run extremely well, but one of the more interesting aspects of Fann is what is in his mind. During an exclusive interview with Rams On SI, Fann spoke about being a student of the game and why his social media is filled with teach tape.
So I asked Fann why he breaks down film in such a manner?
"I like to do that because, you know, it kind of shows who I am." Said Fann. "It shows how serious I am about the business, about what I do. Anything I try to do, I want to do it to the best of my ability."
When asked about what players he likes to mimic and model his games along with players that represent his abilities on the football field, Fann has some interesting answers.
"If you want to talk about the premier guys who are really good that I like to watch and take stuff from in the past, it'd be guys like Matt Judon, Matt Crosby, T.J. Watt, people like that. But when I look at guys, I like to look at people who are up and coming as well. Some people who are starting off young,
people like Brenton Cox and Kingsley Enagbare for the Packers."
Fann is simply looking for an opportunity and is taking what has been a slow draft process, one day at a time. Only the Rams can control if they want to add Fann, but if they do, they'll gain a hard-working professional who is strictly all about football. A culture fit for Chris Shula's defense.
