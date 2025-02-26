WATCH: Boise State DE Ahmed Hassanein Raves About Rams Legend Aaron Donald
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - At the NFL Combine, Boise State standout defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein cited Rams legend Aaron Donald as one of his first NFL influences.
Los Angeles Rams on SI asked Hassanein to go into detail regarding what about Donald made him so appealing. Watch below for his answer.
Sean McVay cited Donald as an inspiration in the past and Hassanein could be the next example of it. Donald, despite being retired, was mentioned throughout the 2024 season.
Q: Could you talk about DE Kobie Turner’s leadership and becoming a leader this season?
McVay: “I’m sure you know him, but anybody that’s been around him I think you know this guy IS mature beyond his years. He’s got wisdom, he’s got an authenticity about himself in the way he goes about his work where he models the way so when he speaks, guys listen. He learned from (Former Rams DL) Aaron (Donald) last year."
"He saw what a great example that was, but I think he’s got a C on his chest where he was basically unanimously voted a captain. I think that's a real sign of the respect that his teammates have for him, but he's doing it in his own way that's authentic to his personality, and I think that's what resonates with guys. He's a stud and he's also Goo from the Masked Singer."
Q: Does the loss of Aaron Donald change the defensive identity?
McVay: "No, it doesn't. These are ongoing things and we have a responsibility. It's something
that we really feel good about. I feel really good about our defense on all three levels."
"We have a lot of guys that are willing to compete. It's a lot of new faces. You don't
replace guys like [Former Rams DL] Aaron [Donald]. He's a special player. We've talked
about that over and over again."
"Ernest is a great person. He was really impressive for us and what he did. We're confident in that group and there's a lot of time and effort that goes into this with the evaluations and with the things and the amount of time that both personnel, ourselves as coaches, and the work these players have put in. I'm excited for you guys to see this thing come to life. You're really surprised [but] I'm excited for our group to go play."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE