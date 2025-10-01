Rams Star Finally Cracks Fantasy Football Upper Echelon
The Los Angeles Rams have steadily been ascending throughout the 2025 NFL season. Even in a loss in Week 3 to the Philadelphia Eagles, they went toe-to-toe with the reigning Super Bowl champions once again, proving that they belong in the conversation of top contenders this year.
They followed up on that encouraging performance with a convincing victory over the undefeated Indianapolis Colts, demonstrating once again that they're among the cream of the NFL crop this year. Along the way, the offense has been rising, with Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, and the rest of the Rams' attack showing just how lethal and explosive they can be.
There was little doubt that LA could field a strong unit on that side of the ball, so long as its quarterback remained healthy and viable. There was less certainty about the Rams' fantasy football prospects, though. Questions arose about Williams' ability to be a top back for the third consecutive year, how Adams would perform as a clear WR2, whether his arrival would drag down Nacua's production, and if Stafford could remain an elite quarterback in his 17th year, now 37 years old.
Matthew Stafford isn't just a solid fantasy quarterback
Matthew Stafford shut down nearly all of the doubt surrounding his viability this season in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. Facing a staunch defensive unit, he threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-41 passing, earning over 27 fantasy points.
ESPN's Tristan H. Cockcroft named the Los Angeles Rams quarterback, along with Puka Nacua, as two of the biggest fantasy winners after their performance versus Indy:
"Just as he was at the onset of his 2023 rookie season, Nacua has been a receptions machine, totaling in double-digits (13) for the third time in his four games to date. His 42 total match Michael Thomas (2018) and Cooper Kupp (2022) for the most through four games of any season, demonstrating Stafford's hefty reliance upon his No. 1 target. Stafford, meanwhile, scored 27.40 fantasy points, his most in a game since Week 11 of last season."
Stafford has shown to be practically matchup-proof, though, after notching two straight strong games against back-to-back top-tier defenses in the Philadelphia Eagles and the Colts. NFL.com's Dan Parr isn't particularly worried about the Niners, either:
"Matthew Stafford had been living in fantasy QB2 territory this season before slicing through the Colts' defense on Sunday. He was the No. 2 fantasy QB of Week 4, thanks to his 375-yard three-TD afternoon. The Rams have a short week to get ready for a 49ers defense that, while sturdy, is nowhere near full strength because of injuries. Stafford is as strong a streaming option as there is at the position."
