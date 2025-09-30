3 Revealing Fantasy Stats from Rams Win Over Colts
The Los Angeles Rams continue rolling, moving to 3-1 after a highly encouraging 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They gave the Colts their first loss of the 2025 NFL season, showing that they're among the top contenders in the league by beating a prospective playoff team after a narrow loss to the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The offense has been dominant along the way. The Rams currently rank fourth in the NFL in yards and 14th in total points scored, despite facing three elite defenses in their first four games: the Colts, Eagles, and Houston Texans.
This unit, featuring Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams, has demonstrated the capability of driving and finding the end zone against any opponent. The Rams' offense was highly potent versus the Colts, showing plenty of signs that it could continue to impress for the rest of the year.
Rams' offense could be a top attack in 2025
1. 26 pressures allowed
There was a lot of concern over Matthew Stafford's ability to navigate the pocket and take hits as a 37-year-old, 17-year pro who came into training camp with a lingering back injury. So far, that hasn't been a problem for the Los Angeles Rams. Despite his age and relative lack of athleticism, Stafford continues to be one of the NFL's premier pocket passers.
He repeatedly stood tall against a deep and talented Indianapolis Colts defense and threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-41 passing, despite getting pressured 26 total times. So long as Stafford remains healthy, he should have no problem showing that he's still an elite gunslinger this season.
2. Kyren Williams - four targets
There was hope that Kyren Williams could get more involved in the passing game this year, in hopes of raising his ceiling while possibly also mitigating the toll his body takes weekly. That hasn't exactly been the case so far this season, but he did take some steps forward against the Colts.
In Week 4, he garnered four targets, catching three of them for 17 yards. If he can be a consistent weapon as a receiver, it'll significantly raise his fantasy floor and ceiling. Those receptions helped bring him to a solid finish with 12.4 full-PPR points, despite limited usage on the ground with just 13 carries for 77 yards.
3. 233 yards on explosive passes
Coming into Week 4, the Colts had one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL. Before they took on the Rams, they had allowed just 520 passing yards in three games, for an average of 173.3 yards per outing.
LA didn't back down from the challenge, though. Stafford had eight completions that went for 15 yards or more, totaling 233 yards on those plays. This Rams offense has shown that it's willing to throw bombs versus any matchup, and it'll hit more often than not.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all our Rams' key fantasy stats after each game.
Please let us know your thoughts on these Rams' numbers versus the Colts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.