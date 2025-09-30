How the Rams Are Surging After Massive Win
The Los Angeles Rams got a massive win to prove that they are one of the best teams in the National Football League. They needed this win not just to get back on the winning side but to prove that they can come back and get a victory over a good team, and that is exactly what the Rams did in Week 4. They defeated an undefeated team. It was a win that was not pretty, nor did it all go the way the Rams wanted, but at the end, they did enough to get their third win of the season.
This is the Rams' best start to a season in a while and it was one they needed. Coming into the season, the Rams talked about getting out to a fast start and not falling behind in games and letting them slip. That was a problem the last couple of years, but not this season. The Rams are looking to continue the winning heading into next week. This team is rolling and looking like the real deal. They just find ways to get better each week that goes right. They are able to fix the little things.
As the Rams look for another victory heading into the next game, we take a look at one recent NFL ranking from NFL analyst Bucky Brooks. Brooks now has the Rams at No. 4 after Week 4. In the previous ranking, Brooks had the Rams at the No. 10 spot. They made a big jump for last week, but it did come against a good team
Previously ranked: 10
3-1
Style points do not matter in Hollywood, and the Rams keep stacking wins by relying on various methods to get the job done. Against the Colts, L.A.'s big-play offense showed up and showed out with the game on the line. With Matthew Stafford dropping bombs over the top of over-aggressive defenders committed to slowing down the vaunted rushing attack, the Rams can rely on their aerial attack to pick up the slack when other units struggle.
Now the Rams will look to keep getting to the top. They know they can do that and have the right team to do so. Big moves for the Rams, and they are off to a great start and look to dominate the rest of the way.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE