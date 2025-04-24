FSU's Mike Norvel Sounds Off On Rams' Verse and Fiske
The Los Angeles Rams somehow landed Florida State's Jared Verse and Braden Fiske in last year's NFL Draft due to an early run on offensive players in the first round and a bold move to trade up in the second round, completely ignoring the trade value chart.
Both moves paid dividends as Verse won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award and Fiske, a finalist for the award, led the NFL in rookie sacks, a second straight year the Rams finished on top of the leaderboard.
Their former collegiate head coach Mike Norvell spoke about the success of those two and all the Seminoles in the NFL recently.
"I think they're getting guys that are going to be ready." Said Norvell. "And, you know, as they think I was most proud of, you know, here this last year is, you know, you know, we had 10 guys that were drafted, but the number of guys that came in and were able to make an impact, were able to, you know, have their presence felt, and seeing them, you'll be able to transition from the college game to NFL game was something I was really proud of."
"And you know, these guys, you know, they got the right mentality. When you look at Azareye'h, when you look at Josh, I mean, for all the things that are in front of them, I mean, it's, it's been hard earned, man, you know, they've been through the ups, they've been through the downs, you know. And they just continue to push and work to get better. And I think that's a huge part of you know, as you look at that transition, you know, you know rookie is going to face all of it, but you're having the right mindset and approach will help, you know, guide them through. And you know, I think that that rookie class that just finished up, I mean, they've shown that they were ready when they got there."
The Rams currently have three Seminoles on their roster, but could add more as they have been linked with Azareye'h Thomas and Joshua Farmer.
