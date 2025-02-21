Are the Rams About to Heavily Invest in Florida State Products?
The Rams made a shocking decision during the 2024 NFL Draft after using their first-round selection to draft Jared Verse, they traded up in the second round, giving away multiple second-round picks to aquire Verse' Florida State teammate Braden Fiske.
The move was brilliant as Verse won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and Fiske was a finalist after leading all rookies in sacks. The duo displayed phenomenal skill, unquestionable effort and a commitment to playing team defense.
Since the end of the 2024 season, the Rams have been linked with several former Seminoles that could make their way to Los Angeles via the draft or free agency.
As the Eagles have done with the University of Georgia, are the Rams looking to continually pluck talent from Florida State?
While several rumors have floated around, the most likely addition in free agency would be Asante Samuel Jr. The son of Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel, Samuel Jr has been an interception machine for the crosstown Chargers but an shoulder injury prevented him from playing in 2024. He's set to be a free agent and considering he hasn't seen football in over a year, he could be a cheap pickup.
In the draft, the Rams have been linked to two players. The first is DB
Azareye'h Thomas and the second is DT Joshua Farmer.
Thomas is a favorite of Verse who publicly vouched for his pro career to start with the Rams.
Farmer is a wildcard. He was predicted to be the Rams first round pick but that is probably a bit too high for him and the Rams have other pressing needs. However, if Farmer is available in the third or if the Rams trade back, he might be an option.
"The Rams won't shy away from picking someone everyone else deems to be a reach." Wrote CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso. "Farmer has ideal defensive tackle size and the explosiveness to test himself into the first round."
To be fair, Braden Fiske tested his way to Los Angeles. If the Rams continue to grab Seminoles, the franchise may look to reach a backdoor agreement with Florida State that gives the franchise inside access to the team's players and their information.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE