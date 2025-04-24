FSU's Norvell Evaluates Multiple Potential Rams Draft Targets
The Los Angeles Rams love their Florida State players after a breakout rookie campaign by both Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, with the franchise being linked to two more Seminoles in the 2025 NFL Draft, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer.
Their collegiate head coach Mike Norvell recently spoke about Thomas and Farmer.
His words on Azareye'h Thomas.
"You know, Azareye'h was already a great player. You know, a guy that you know came in and played as a true freshman. You know, was, was really kind of that third corner role. You know, we have Renardo Green, you know Jarrian Jones, that you know, guys that you know been able to come in and you have a great impact." Said Norvell.
"And you know guys that are now playing there at the next level. But, you know, as Azareye'h, you know, really came in as a freshman. You know, what was the dual threat in high school, receiver, DB, and, you know, just you as an ultimate technician, your guy that's got a great, great mind for the game, you as a real competitor. You know, it's got, you know, just, I think, an elite level upside as he continues to grow, you know, just in his, in his reps and in the game experience, but you know, definitely was a great player for us a year ago and and a guy that you know handles his business and just in all facets of the game."
Norvell's thoughts on Joshua Farmer.
"You know, Josh is a relentless worker, and a guy that says, really, you know, built himself into, I believe, is a great, great player there in the defensive front, you know, extremely strong. He's got, you know, unbelievably long arms," Norvell said.
"You know, can be, can be a playmaker there inside for you, you know, I think that he's still, you know, he's still growing into in what his potential, you can be. And I think he's got a the right mindset and work ethic that you whoever, whoever selects him, is going to be getting a guy that's you're going to come in and you'll bring the right mentality, the right work ethic. You know, he's definitely somebody loves to be coached, loves to be pushed, and, you know, I'm excited for what his future at the next levels is going to be."
