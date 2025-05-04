Packers' Matt LaFleur Wasn't Happy With Rams Drafting Cooper Kupp
Before he became the Green Bay Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur was Sean McVay's first offensive coordinator in Los Angeles, and as the two men looked to usher in a new era of Rams football with Les Snead, they had to navigate the 2017 NFL Draft.
McVay and LaFleur were looking to find pieces to take their offense to the next level as they had to figure out what they had in Jared Goff. The Rams at that time were one of the worst franchises in football, holding a playoff drought lasting over a decade, dating back to the Mike Martz era.
On top of that, the Rams did not have a first-round pick with Snead using it the year before with Jeff Fisher to select Goff.
The Rams did have some weapons such as Todd Gurley, newly acquired Robert Woods and an outrageously underrated offensive line that had Andrew Whitworth, Rodger Saffold, John Sullivan, and Rob Havenstein.
Snead hit the 2017 Draft out of the park with players like Gerald Everett, John Johnson III, Josh Reynolds, and Samson Ebukam. However, it was their 69th overall selection that disappointed LaFleur.
In a recent interview on Bussin with the Boys, LaFleur spoke to NFL veterans Taylor Lewan and Will Compton about how he was disappointed the Rams selected Cooper Kupp and how Kupp served as a lesson that a "disappointing pick" can easily become a top producer if given time to grow.
"We've drafted players that I haven't been really excited about, two years down the line, I was ecstatic about, and I'd be like...man." Said LaFleur. "We drafted Cooper Kupp, and I thought we needed a speed receiver. It didn't take long before I realized I was like ... I'm glad we got Cooper Kupp, because he was a baller. And I know that makes me look like an idiot, because how couldn't you see that Cooper Kupp was going to be what he's what he's become?"
Lewan chipped in with "a white kid out of Eastern Washington" which at first sounds like a New England Patriot but unfortunately both thoughts plays into labels that get put on players.
It's a testament to Snead's and McVay's ability to see what a player can become, and thus it makes sense why the Rams have had the success they have had in the draft during the McVay era.
Not trying to rub salt in the wound but perhaps that's also why the Packers haven't had success replacing Davante Adams. While there's no beef between McVay and LaFleur, especially with LaFleur holding a playoff victory over McVay, if McVay wins a title with Adams, it would be another example that there are layers to coaching and drafting in the NFL.
