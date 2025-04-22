Davante Adams Speaks Candidly About Rams Leadership
Davante Adams has played football in a lot of places with very talented teammates, dating back to his days at Palo Alto High School where his team's starting receiver duo was himself and MLB All-Star Joc Pederson.
Playing in Green Bay, Las Vegas, and with the New York Jets, Adams has witnessed success and failure. Front office competence and ineptitude. Has felt the effects of unstable organizations, coach firings, general manager firings, the whole show.
Adams has expressed a newfound happiness as a member of the Rams as he told The Athletic's Mike Silver in a recent interview.
"This is like true optimism versus just hoping," Said Adams. "Obviously, knowing what I know about the management there, the players, the team success they've had in recent years and just over time … those are usually the type of teams that have stressed success. The most important thing was (joining) a good, winning team."
Adams hasn't experienced a winning season since 2021, and watching how the Raiders and Jets treated his close friends Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers regarding their departures from their teams has changed Adams' outlook on his football future.
Adams expressed surprise and disgust with the Jets regarding their methods of moving on from Aaron Rodgers, including having Rodgers take a flight across the country to tell him they were going in another direction.
During Adams' time in New York, both Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas were seemingly scapegoated in what appears to be a terrible work environment, while rumors that owner Woody Douglas' teenage son was having a significant influence on roster decisions. While that is a rumor, that rumor will never exist on the Rams in their current shape, as ownership lets football people make football decisions.
Adams also expressed a distaste for the Raiders' handling of Carr's exit and the lack of direction being taken by the team.
With two games remaining in the 2022 season, Carr was benched after underperforming in a Raiders offense that was absolutely awful and incompetently run under Josh McDaniels. A loyal servant to the club, Carr took the Raiders to the playoffs twice, ending a 10+ year playoff drought for the franchise.
The Raiders and Carr, in a wild move, agreed that he would step away from the team to not be a distraction for the final two games of the season. A move that was not well-received by some.
The way the Rams conduct business, how they handled Matthew Stafford's contract situation, how they take care of players, and the success they find on the football field laid the foundation for Adams to come to Los Angeles, a place he feels he can win at.
The Rams were able to hold off several suitors for Adams, including their rival San Francisco 49ers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and stick around with this story.
Please let us know your thoughts on this content and all like it when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE