Houston Texans Make Massive Announcement Before Taking on Rams
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Houston Texans, who already have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, believe they will also have Super Bowl safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the field for them as well when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
"Texans S CJ Gardner-Johnson, who suffered a training camp knee injury that some worried could sideline him indefinitely, is expected to play Sunday in week one versus the Rams," reported ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Gardner-Johnson has been a beacon of success throughout his career, helping the Saints make the postseason during his early years as well as helping the Eagles win the 2023 NFC Championship, helping the Detroit Lions secure their first playoff win this century on their way to the 2024 NFC title game, and winning Super Bowl LIX last season.
Reports Out of Houston
KCRP2's Nick Mantas shared the Texans' perspective.
"DeMeco Ryans says having C.J. Gardner-Johnson back has brought some good energy to the team and covering Puka Nacua and Davante Adams will be a collective job for the Texans defense this Sunday," wrote Mantas.
Sean McVay Shares Thoughts on Gardner-Johnson
On Monday, Sean McVay was asked for his thoughts on Gardner-Johnson and his impact and influence.
“You feel him," stated McVay. "When he played Philly last year, he made a bunch of big time plays in some critical situations. He’s really productive in both phases. I think he's got a great concept trigger.
There's a toughness that fits what they've done each of the last couple years. What they do is play their style of play at a really high level. [Texans Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryans] does an excellent job with [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Matt] Burke of being able to mix it up. They play connected, 11 as one. They play tough. They fly to the football. They attack at the football and this guy will be a great extension of that. Even though he might not have a lot of representative clips, we know what kind of player this guy is. I got a lot of respect for him. He made some big-time plays in that divisional loss last year for Philly.,
Gardner-Johnson, barring any new developments, will play Sunday.
