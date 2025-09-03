Ram Digest

WATCH: Rams Matthew Stafford's 2025 Week One Wednesday Presser

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback took to the podium as he's ready to roll into the season

Brock Vierra

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have officially entered week one preparations as they look to start the season strong with an opening weekend win at home against the Houston Texans. Before the team resumed practice, the Rams held press conferences for reporters with Sean McVay taking the podium first.

Watch Matthew Stafford's Press Conference Below

On Monday, the Rams held a virtual press conference with McVay. Here's what he had to say.

Q: How would you evaluate the Texans?

“They’re a great team," stated McVay. "I think they take on the personality of their head coach and [Texans Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryan’s] is a guy…they’re physical, tough. They play smart. They toe the line. I think that's reflected in all three phases. They have continuity in the defense and on the special teams where they've been excellent. Then I think they've been really dang good the last couple years on offense."

DeMeco Ryan
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks to media members after practice at training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, August 21, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Obviously took a little bit of a step back, but we know what a great coach [Texans Offensive Coordinator] Nick Caley is. They kept a lot of their great coaches that were already in place. He and [Senior Offensive Assistant/ Pass Game Specialist] Jerry Schuplinski are really the only new guys as far as I know. It's excellent personnel. There's a style of play. There's a reason why they've been a top eight team each of the last couple years. Winning their division and then being able to advance into the Divisional Round. They are excellent. We got a chance to practice against them a year ago, but everything that they are about is what I respect. That's why we know it'll be such a great challenge and that's what you love about the league.”

Q: How do you prepare to play Texans' S C.J. Gardner-Johnson?

C.J. Gardner-Johnso
Feb 14, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) carries the Lombardi Trophy alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. Mandatory Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images / Caean Couto-Imagn Images

“You feel him. When he played Philly last year, he made a bunch of big time plays in some critical situations. He’s really productive in both phases. I think he's got a great concept trigger. There's a toughness that fits what they've done each of the last couple years. What they do is play their style of play at a really high level. [Texans Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryans] does an excellent job with [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Matt] Burke of being able to mix it up. They play connected, 11 as one. They play tough. They fly to the football. They attack at the football and this guy will be a great extension of that. Even though he might not have a lot of representative clips, we know what kind of player this guy is. I got a lot of respect for him. He made some big-time plays in that divisional loss last year for Philly.”

