WATCH: Rams Matthew Stafford's 2025 Week One Wednesday Presser

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have officially entered week one preparations as they look to start the season strong with an opening weekend win at home against the Houston Texans. Before the team resumed practice, the Rams held press conferences for reporters with Sean McVay taking the podium first.
Q: How would you evaluate the Texans?
“They’re a great team," stated McVay. "I think they take on the personality of their head coach and [Texans Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryan’s] is a guy…they’re physical, tough. They play smart. They toe the line. I think that's reflected in all three phases. They have continuity in the defense and on the special teams where they've been excellent. Then I think they've been really dang good the last couple years on offense."
"Obviously took a little bit of a step back, but we know what a great coach [Texans Offensive Coordinator] Nick Caley is. They kept a lot of their great coaches that were already in place. He and [Senior Offensive Assistant/ Pass Game Specialist] Jerry Schuplinski are really the only new guys as far as I know. It's excellent personnel. There's a style of play. There's a reason why they've been a top eight team each of the last couple years. Winning their division and then being able to advance into the Divisional Round. They are excellent. We got a chance to practice against them a year ago, but everything that they are about is what I respect. That's why we know it'll be such a great challenge and that's what you love about the league.”
Q: How do you prepare to play Texans' S C.J. Gardner-Johnson?
“You feel him. When he played Philly last year, he made a bunch of big time plays in some critical situations. He’s really productive in both phases. I think he's got a great concept trigger. There's a toughness that fits what they've done each of the last couple years. What they do is play their style of play at a really high level. [Texans Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryans] does an excellent job with [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Matt] Burke of being able to mix it up. They play connected, 11 as one. They play tough. They fly to the football. They attack at the football and this guy will be a great extension of that. Even though he might not have a lot of representative clips, we know what kind of player this guy is. I got a lot of respect for him. He made some big-time plays in that divisional loss last year for Philly.”
