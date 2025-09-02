Rams Sean McVay Gets Candid About Week One Opponent
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on a surging Houston Texans franchise in the team's season-opening game from SoFi Stadium. Here's Sean McVay's thoughts on his opening opponent.
Sean McVay's Evaluation
“They’re a great team," stated McVay. I think they take on the personality of their head coach and [Texans Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryan’s] is a guy…they’re physical, tough. They play smart. They toe the line. I think that's reflected in all three phases. They have continuity in the defense and on the special teams where they've been excellent.
Then I think they've been really dang good the last couple years on offense. Obviously took a little bit of a step back, but we know what a great coach [Texans Offensive Coordinator] Nick Caley is. They kept a lot of their great coaches that were already in place. He and [Senior Offensive Assistant/ Pass Game Specialist] Jerry Schuplinski are really the only new guys as far as I know. It's excellent personnel.
There's a style of play. There's a reason why they've been a top eight team each of the last couple years. Winning their division and then being able to advance into the Divisional Round. They are excellent. We got a chance to practice against them a year ago, but everything that they are about is what I respect. That's why we know it'll be such a great challenge and that's what you love about the league.”
The Dynamic Defender
The Texans added Super Bowl champion C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason. McVay made it clear. They see Gardner-Johnson and they're taking the proper approach to deal with a player like him who can wreck havoc.
“You feel him," stated McVay. "When he played Philly last year, he made a bunch of big time plays in some critical situations. He’s really productive in both phases. I think he's got a great concept trigger. There's a toughness that fits what they've done each of the last couple years.
McVay Verses Ryans
Sean McVay and Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans are different sides of the same coin. One is an offensive wonder boy who is a well-established NFL name, and the other is a defensive guru who, despite being young both in age and experience, has built a perpetual winner out of a losing franchise.
McVay and Ryans have faced off in the past when Ryans was the 49ers' defensive coordinator, so I asked McVay whether that experience helps him prepare for this current matchup.
“I think it helps," stated McVay. "Both of us, we certainly try to evolve and adapt. Every single year is a new year, but there's a familiarity. I think if anything, it just gives you that much more respect for what his teams play like and how they take on his personality, like I mentioned. There’s a commitment to a philosophy, but there's enough complementary mixers to keep you honest.
That’s why they've always been one of the best teams and one of the best defenses, whether he was a coordinator or as a head coach calling the plays, working with Coach Burke. They're an excellent defense. They're excellent on teams. I expect them to be outstanding on offense as well just like they've been the last couple years.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE