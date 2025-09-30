How Rams’ Nacua Can Continue To Build on Impressive Start
The Los Angeles Rams have started the 2025 season with a record of 3 - 1 after their latest win over the Indianapolis Colts. The last time this happened was in 2021, the year they went on to win the Super Bowl.
One of the most impressive things about their hot start is how ridiculous the connection between Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua has been. Nacua hasn't had a game under 100 total yards in 2025 and leads the NFL in multiple categories.
Team of the Week
Gordon McGuinness is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he compiled a team of the week based on who performed the best in week four of the NFL season. Nacua's career high in yardage netted him a spot on the list, as Nacua continues to have a season for the ages.
"Nacua was outstanding for the Rams in Sunday’s win over the previously unbeaten Indianapolis Colts. He was on the field for 42 passing plays, drawing 14 targets and converting them into 13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown. Nacua averaged an impressive 4.36 yards per route run on the day", said McGuinness.
Nacua was named the offensive player of the week and had an argument in previous weeks to have the same title. He leads the NFL in receiving yards, receptions, and targets, while also being top three in total yardage per game.
The one thing lacking from his impressive start is his touchdown numbers, as he only has two touchdowns on the season, and only one of them was through the air. However, that's a small gripe to have when taking a look at the monstrous stats he's been putting up in 2025.
OPOY Watch?
One of the biggest takeaways from the Rams' win over the Colts is that Nacua is one of the leading candidates for the Offensive Player of the Year award. He's on pace to shatter Calvin Johnson's record for most receiving yards in a season if he continues to play at this level.
If that were to happen, not only would it be a grand occasion for the Rams, but it would do so much for Stafford's Hall of Fame case. Stafford was the quarterback for both Johnson and Cooper Kupp when he almost broke Johnson's record. If Stafford is behind the top three best seasons for a wide receiver if Nacua were to break the record, how would he not be inducted into the Hall of Fame?
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on Nacua's impressive start to the season when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.