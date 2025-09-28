Ram Digest

Rams vs Colts Live Game Thread

Check out the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Indianapolis Colts live ON SI.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams will be at home, facing off against the Indianapolis Colts in their week four matchup. There are a lot of storylines heading into the game, but perhaps the biggest one is whether or not the Colts are legit or have their impressive start to the season been a fluke.

Daniel Jones is looking like this season's Sam Darnold, and for the Rams' sake, they'll have to hope that's the case. Jones has a similar tendency to get shut down whenever facing pressure, and there's nothing the Rams defense excels at more than generating pressure on the quarterback.

Things To Look Out For

Davante Adams
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

For the Rams, they've been able to start the season with relatively good injury luck, excluding Ahkello Witherspoon and Keir Thomas, but that may be catching up to them in week four. Sean McVay expects Davante Adams to be available for the game, but he comes into it listed as questionable.

Some other notable names that come into the game listed as questionable are Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein and their third-string tight end Colby Parkinson. Other than that, the rest of the team is relatively healthy.

Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) grins broadly after defeating the Tennessee Titans 33-19 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another big storyline for the Rams coming into the game is whether Puka Nacua can continue to make his case for the best wide receiver in football. If Adams won't be able to play, even more of the spotlight will be on Nacua to see if he can continue to carry the Rams' passing attack.

The Colts are predicted to upset the Rams at home, and for that not to happen, Nacua must continue his stellar play. Another way the Rams can avoid the upset is if they can contain Jonathan Taylor on the ground, who's looked like the best running back in the NFL.

Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rams cannot afford to start the season 2 - 2, especially when the rest of the NFC West have winning records. What they cannot allow is for the Colts to play their brand of football, make effective plays, and dominate the time of possession.

Their defense has what it takes to generate pressure and force an ill-advised throw from Jones or force a fumble. As long as their offense doesn't make mistakes, they have what it takes to stave off the Colts in their home stadium.

The game kicks off at 4:05 PM EST/ 1:05 PM PST and can be watched on FOX!

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.

