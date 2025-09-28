Rams vs Colts Live Game Thread
The Los Angeles Rams will be at home, facing off against the Indianapolis Colts in their week four matchup. There are a lot of storylines heading into the game, but perhaps the biggest one is whether or not the Colts are legit or have their impressive start to the season been a fluke.
Daniel Jones is looking like this season's Sam Darnold, and for the Rams' sake, they'll have to hope that's the case. Jones has a similar tendency to get shut down whenever facing pressure, and there's nothing the Rams defense excels at more than generating pressure on the quarterback.
Things To Look Out For
For the Rams, they've been able to start the season with relatively good injury luck, excluding Ahkello Witherspoon and Keir Thomas, but that may be catching up to them in week four. Sean McVay expects Davante Adams to be available for the game, but he comes into it listed as questionable.
Some other notable names that come into the game listed as questionable are Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein and their third-string tight end Colby Parkinson. Other than that, the rest of the team is relatively healthy.
Another big storyline for the Rams coming into the game is whether Puka Nacua can continue to make his case for the best wide receiver in football. If Adams won't be able to play, even more of the spotlight will be on Nacua to see if he can continue to carry the Rams' passing attack.
The Colts are predicted to upset the Rams at home, and for that not to happen, Nacua must continue his stellar play. Another way the Rams can avoid the upset is if they can contain Jonathan Taylor on the ground, who's looked like the best running back in the NFL.
The Rams cannot afford to start the season 2 - 2, especially when the rest of the NFC West have winning records. What they cannot allow is for the Colts to play their brand of football, make effective plays, and dominate the time of possession.
Their defense has what it takes to generate pressure and force an ill-advised throw from Jones or force a fumble. As long as their offense doesn't make mistakes, they have what it takes to stave off the Colts in their home stadium.
The game kicks off at 4:05 PM EST/ 1:05 PM PST and can be watched on FOX!
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.