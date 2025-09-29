Three Takeaways From Ram’s Impressive Win
The Los Angeles Rams were tested at home against the Indianapolis Colts in week four, but they emerged victorious, giving the Colts their first loss of the season. This game was highlighted by turnovers, big plays, and costly mistakes.
Even though the Rams won, there are still plenty they can take away from this game. This game would've turned out a lot differently if two Colts touchdowns weren't called back. A win is a win, but the Rams can't be too excited with how this game turned out.
Three Takeaways
Forcing Turnovers
Before this game, the Colts hadn't had a turnover in their first three games and had only punted once before arriving in Los Angeles. Not only did the Rams' secondary intercept Daniel Jones twice, but they also forced the Colts offense to punt the ball four times.
One of the key details heading into this game was how the Rams' defense could affect Jones and the Colts' offense, and they had themselves a game. Kam Curl was the player who intercepted Jones twice, but he wasn't the only standout player on defense.
Jared Verse was dominant against the Colts' offensive line, recording an impressive six quarterback pressures, including the one shown above. He also had one sack, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, and six total tackles.
Verse played a huge part in making Jones uncomfortable in the pocket and forcing him to make ill-advised throws. Both of his interceptions were due to his underthrowing the ball, and that's a result of his panicking on the field and trying to get the ball out as quickly as possible to avoid the pressure the Rams were sending him all night.
Special Connection
Heading into this game, there were questions on whether or not Puka Nacua could continue the special start he's had to the season. He answered that question by having the best game of the season, if not his career.
He was targeted 15 times, and out of those 15, he caught 13 of them for a whopping 170 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown. He and Matthew Stafford have a special connection, and don't look now, but Nacua is giving shades of 2021 Cooper Kupp.
The last time the Rams started a season 3 - 1 was in 2021, where they went on to win the Super Bowl, and they're using Nacua a lot like they used Kupp back when he won the triple crown. He's Stafford's favorite target, and no matter what the Rams ask of him, he delivers.
Nacua should be the frontrunner for the Offensive Player of the Year award, and Stafford should be a dark horse candidate for MVP. Nacua is such an integral asset to this team; it doesn't even matter that Davante Adams had a quiet performance. Nacua has shown he can carry the offensive load all by himself.
Costly Mistakes
However, more so than how impressive the Rams' offense and defense may have looked, the biggest takeaway from this game is how lucky the Rams got with how costly the Colts' mistakes were. Their second-year wide receiver, Adonai Mitchell, single-handedly brought back two touchdowns, which would've dramatically shifted the outcome of this game.
If he hadn't fumbled the ball out of the endzone or committed a holding penalty on an explosive Jonathan Taylor run, the game would've been tied, and things would've become a lot more difficult for the Rams to win.
The Rams have to be grateful that those mistakes came at such opportune times, because they would've dramatically shifted the game. The only mistake the Rams made was when Kyren Williams fumbled the ball, but outside of that, Stafford didn't throw an interception, and none of their players had a sliver of the mental mistakes that Mitchell committed.
Yes, the Rams were impressive in their win over the 3 - 0 Colts. However, there's a lot they can learn from this game to apply to the future. Their next game is against the San Francisco 49ers, and a win against them would go a long way in solidifying them as the team to beat in the NFC West.
