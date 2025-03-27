An Intriguing NFL Draft Option for the Rams
Few teams had a more productive NFL Draft than the Rams last season. Los Angeles laid the foundation for their future by selecting several starters in its draft class last offseason. The Rams revamped their defense, making it one of the better defenses in the National Football League.
Los Angeles selected former college teammates Jared Verse and Braden Fiske in the first and second rounds, respectively. This gave the Rams a solid interior defensive line to work with. However, as well as the defense played, the unit needs more talent.
Marco Enriquez of the Pro Football Network recently released his mock draft with predictions for each teams' first and second round selection. Enriquez believes the Rams will again focus on the defensive side of the ball in the draft by adding another young and talented player to the roster.
"The Los Angeles Rams appear to be transitioning to a youth movement. They added a wave of young defensive talent in 2024, and in Round 1, they grabbed Nic Scourton, one of the youngest defensive players in the draft," Enriquez said.
Enriquez noted that Scourton has the physical attributes to be successful, especially when working with the rest of the Rams' defense. The Rams already have a solid defensive line, and adding another talented edge rusher would only make the Rams' defense tougher.
"At just 20 years old, Scourton is known for his explosive first step and relentless pursuit off the line. His athleticism allows him to disrupt quarterbacks and bully blockers up front," Enriquez said.
"He’s an incredibly versatile defender, but Scourton leans heavily on his power moves. Watching his tape, he looks like a Jared Verse lite, making it fitting that he’ll have the opportunity to learn from him at the next level."
The Rams' close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this past postseason gave the Rams' front office the belief that they were only a few pieces away from being a Super Bowl contender. Considering this past season's results and their additions this offseason, it is hard to argue that.
Still, Los Angeles must continue to add to its roster. The Rams continue to prepare for next season properly, but additional depth would help them prepare for the unexpected, which is always right around the corner in the NFL.
