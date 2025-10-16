Inside Look at Challenge Rams Face With Jaguars' Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars might have the NFL's most underrated defense and with the news that they will be without star linebacker Devin Lloyd. In order to get a preview on what the Los Angeles Rams' offense will go up against, I spoke with Jaguars On SI beat writer and editor John Shipley for his thoughts on the situation.
1. How elite is the Jaguars' defensive line?
"It isn't. It has an elite player in Josh Hines-Allen and then a very good one in Travon Walker, but it has been the weakest of the Jaguars' three position groups on defense," stated Shipley. "Walker is banged up right now, which is playing a critical role in their lack of pressure, but their backups at DE and their entire IDL crew have yet to make a big impact this season. Stop Hines-Allen and Walker, and you will stop the Jaguars' defense. That is simply how it has been for years now, and it is not changing soon."
2. What does the loss of Devin Lloyd mean to the Jaguars' defense?
"Lloyd has four interceptions this season, has been a revelation as a blitzer, and has played the run better than he ever has before," reported Shipley. "He is genuinely the most improved defender in football this season, so not having him or his play-making on the field is going to be a considerable loss that the Jaguars will have to find a way to deal with. Their defense lives and dies with creating turnovers, and no linebacker in football has been better at taking the ball away this year than Lloyd has been in his contract season."
3. What are the pros and cons of having Ventrell Miller on the field?
"Just because Lloyd is a loss does not mean that Ventrell Miller should be underestimated," said Shipley. "The two were rotating as recently as Week 2, with Lloyd not outright winning the job over Miller in training camp and the preseason. Miller is a heat-seeking missile against the run and can be a playmaker as a blitzer. On the flip side, he does not have a long history of making plays in coverage like Lloyd does and will likely not generate the turnovers that Lloyd has become so good at forcing."
4. What is the secret behind the success of the Jaguars secondary?
"Anthony Campanile's scheme," stated Shipley. "A year after the Jaguars secondary made seemingly no plays all year due to the requirements of their press-man scheme, the Jaguars have gone to a zone-based scheme this year that focuses on vision on the quarterback. As a result, the entire secondary has been put into a better position to make plays week in and week out."
