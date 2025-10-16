Ram Digest

Inside Look at Challenge Rams Face With Jaguars' Defense

The Los Angeles Rams need to be ready for a defense that induces turnovers

Brock Vierra

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars might have the NFL's most underrated defense and with the news that they will be without star linebacker Devin Lloyd. In order to get a preview on what the Los Angeles Rams' offense will go up against, I spoke with Jaguars On SI beat writer and editor John Shipley for his thoughts on the situation.

1. How elite is the Jaguars' defensive line?

Josh Hines-Allen
Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) reacts after a play during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

"It isn't. It has an elite player in Josh Hines-Allen and then a very good one in Travon Walker, but it has been the weakest of the Jaguars' three position groups on defense," stated Shipley. "Walker is banged up right now, which is playing a critical role in their lack of pressure, but their backups at DE and their entire IDL crew have yet to make a big impact this season. Stop Hines-Allen and Walker, and you will stop the Jaguars' defense. That is simply how it has been for years now, and it is not changing soon."

2. What does the loss of Devin Lloyd mean to the Jaguars' defense?

Devin Lloyd
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs back an interception for a pick six in the third quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Lloyd has four interceptions this season, has been a revelation as a blitzer, and has played the run better than he ever has before," reported Shipley. "He is genuinely the most improved defender in football this season, so not having him or his play-making on the field is going to be a considerable loss that the Jaguars will have to find a way to deal with. Their defense lives and dies with creating turnovers, and no linebacker in football has been better at taking the ball away this year than Lloyd has been in his contract season."

3. What are the pros and cons of having Ventrell Miller on the field?

Ventrell Miller
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Just because Lloyd is a loss does not mean that Ventrell Miller should be underestimated," said Shipley. "The two were rotating as recently as Week 2, with Lloyd not outright winning the job over Miller in training camp and the preseason. Miller is a heat-seeking missile against the run and can be a playmaker as a blitzer. On the flip side, he does not have a long history of making plays in coverage like Lloyd does and will likely not generate the turnovers that Lloyd has become so good at forcing." 

4. What is the secret behind the success of the Jaguars secondary?

"Anthony Campanile's scheme," stated Shipley. "A year after the Jaguars secondary made seemingly no plays all year due to the requirements of their press-man scheme, the Jaguars have gone to a zone-based scheme this year that focuses on vision on the quarterback. As a result, the entire secondary has been put into a better position to make plays week in and week out."

Anthony Campanile
Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile answers questions after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Find John Shipley's work at Jaguars On SI.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.