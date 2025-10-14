Rams Offense Answers Critical Questions in Ravens Win
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' offense was once again put under the microscope during their week six matchup.
Before the Rams played Baltimore, I asked five questions of the offense. These are their answers.
1. What is Kyren Williams' best at?
Catching the football. Williams' usage in the pass game has cracked to code to the red zone, espeically the Rams' rushing attack. More importantly, Williams is best when he's allowed to be him. What that means is up to interpretation but I see him in the same way I see Alvin Kamara.
That's being a space manipulator. Williams understands angles, blocking assignments, and coverages. It might be time to let Williams free ball as a pass catcher because he has what it takes.
2. Can Puka Nacua maintain his fast start?
Unfortunately, he couldn't as he was sidelined due to injury. Nacua only played 16 total pass snaps but in that time, he hauled in two catches and 28 yards off three targets. Nacua didn't get those critical second-half snaps, especially in the fourth when he and the Rams offense turn it on after studying the current tendencies of the defense.
3. Is it time to give Terrance Ferguson and Jarquez Hunter an opportunity?
Yes. Ferguson did receive more snaps, and if he can keep his snap count around 15-20 per game, that should be perfect for his development. Ferguson needs to have more plays drawn up for his unique set of skills, especially with Devin Lloyd out this week but the Rams are making an effort to rotate him in.
Hunter on the other hand...I don't know what to say. I don't know if the Rams aren't certain of him yet or if he did something wrong, because the reviews have been glowing. I've asked around and everyone has said Hunter is a Ram, no doubt about it, so where are his carries? He has yet to record a single carry in his NFL career.
4. Does the offensive line need an offseason revamp?
Yes. The Rams need a tackle. While I don't want to put a timeline on Rob Havenstein's career, I don't know if he'll play more than two seasons. He's missed the last two games, he's an older player, and he has wear-and-tear issues.
While Alaric Jackson has been healthy, he also has a recurring health issue that could come back at any time. The Rams need depth at tackle and they need Havenstein's replacement.
Steve Avila is also getting to the point where the Rams might need to start looking at guards and unless something changes, it's doubtful Beaux Limmer will succeed Coleman Shelton at the center position.
5. Is this Stafford's MVP season?
Maybe. He didn't have the best of days in Baltimore but he was efficient. It was an early start on Sunday, and a strong performance this Sunday would likely give Stafford the edge entering the Rams' week eight BYE week.
