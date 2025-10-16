Ram Digest

Rams Name Multiple Playmakers in Initial Week Seven Injury Report

The Los Angeles Rams may walk into London with four top offensive contributors

Brock Vierra

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week, the Los Angeles Rams are staying in Maryland before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars on in week seven action from London, England.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams named seven players to their Wednesday report. No players had a veteran rest day.

Did Not Participate

Puka Nacua (ankle), Blake Corum (ankle), Rob Havenstein (ankle), and Josaiah Stewart (illness) did not practice on Wednesday.

Limited

Omar Speights (ankle) and Tutu Atwell (hamstring) were limited.

Omar Speight
Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“He's looking good," reported McVay on Speights. "He'll be limited today, but he’s making really good progress. If things go according to plan, should expect him to be ready to go for the game.”

Full

Colby Parkinson (concussion) was a full participant.

McVay on Puka Nacua

Puka Nacu
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

“I think we talked about it a little bit the other day. There's a difference between return to play and return to performance. You want to put him in a position to have successful outcomes. I do think some of that is reflected in is he able to go through practice and really get a good feel to allow him to feel comfortable and confident in what we would be asking if he goes. If not, then you have a ton of confidence in the group with the guys that'll be asked to take on bigger roles. You don't ever replace a stud like him, but we've got a lot of confidence in the other guys if that's the case.”

McVay on Tutu Atwell

Tutu Atwell
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“When we put limited, it means really that if he was going to take a normal workload, we're just a little bit more mindful of some of the high-speed yards. Everything is trending in the direction of we expect him to be ready to roll. We’re just being smart, easing him back in, but it's not because of any sort of setbacks. He's making good progress so we feel good about him.”

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars listed six players on their report.

Did Not Participate

Devin Lloyd (calf) and Quintin Morris (groin) did not practice. Both men have been ruled out for the game.

Devin Lloy
Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd returns and interception for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Limited

Eric Murray (neck), Robert Hainsey (hamstring), and Dyami Brown (shoulder) were limited.

Full

Travon Walker (write) was a full participant.

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.