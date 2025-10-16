Rams Name Multiple Playmakers in Initial Week Seven Injury Report
This week, the Los Angeles Rams are staying in Maryland before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars on in week seven action from London, England.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams named seven players to their Wednesday report. No players had a veteran rest day.
Did Not Participate
Puka Nacua (ankle), Blake Corum (ankle), Rob Havenstein (ankle), and Josaiah Stewart (illness) did not practice on Wednesday.
Limited
Omar Speights (ankle) and Tutu Atwell (hamstring) were limited.
“He's looking good," reported McVay on Speights. "He'll be limited today, but he’s making really good progress. If things go according to plan, should expect him to be ready to go for the game.”
Full
Colby Parkinson (concussion) was a full participant.
McVay on Puka Nacua
“I think we talked about it a little bit the other day. There's a difference between return to play and return to performance. You want to put him in a position to have successful outcomes. I do think some of that is reflected in is he able to go through practice and really get a good feel to allow him to feel comfortable and confident in what we would be asking if he goes. If not, then you have a ton of confidence in the group with the guys that'll be asked to take on bigger roles. You don't ever replace a stud like him, but we've got a lot of confidence in the other guys if that's the case.”
McVay on Tutu Atwell
“When we put limited, it means really that if he was going to take a normal workload, we're just a little bit more mindful of some of the high-speed yards. Everything is trending in the direction of we expect him to be ready to roll. We’re just being smart, easing him back in, but it's not because of any sort of setbacks. He's making good progress so we feel good about him.”
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars listed six players on their report.
Did Not Participate
Devin Lloyd (calf) and Quintin Morris (groin) did not practice. Both men have been ruled out for the game.
Limited
Eric Murray (neck), Robert Hainsey (hamstring), and Dyami Brown (shoulder) were limited.
Full
Travon Walker (write) was a full participant.