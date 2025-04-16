Jaguars GM Compares His Scouting Staff to Rams
The Rams continue to infect the league. In the same way Sean McVay's coaching tree is expanding, Les Snead's executive tree has found branches all over the country.
The latest addition, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, has been answering questions that compare his new job to his old.
As a member of the Los Angeles Rams, he was the team's director of collegiate scouting. That means he had his own dedicated staff that he sent around the country to pluck talent from every crevasse. His work led to the Rams' historically fast rebuild, having hit on many day three/ UDFA talents.
At the Jaguars' recent press conference, Gladstone was asked about comparisons between the scouting staff he had with the Rams to the one he has with the Jaguars, and if he suffered any surprises with his new staff.
“I don't know that there were any surprises or anything catching me off guard as much as it was, it's been very impressive, the adaptability of that group." Said Gladstone. "To say, hey, here are the items we're emphasizing and we’ll be prioritizing, may look a little different than what you're used to. To be able to see them pivot away from maybe things they held at a premium in the past, that flexibility has really stood out to me amongst the group.”
Gladstone's staff has been under a tremendous amount of pressure. Gladstone was the last executive hire in the NFL by a large margin compared to other hires, in part due to the Trent Baalke disaster. Therefore, Gladstone got a late start on his team's evaluations, his staff assignments, and coordinating their schedule and evaluations.
However, something Gladstone has always done is look in the right places. Ask Les Snead who in 2023 drafted the first and second highest rookie sack leaders, both in the third round, one from Tennessee, one from Wake Forest. That's what Gladstone finds.
The Jaguars have a good one, and considering this is Gladstone's first season not with the Rams in the McVay era, they have a lot to replace if they look to be successful in the future.
