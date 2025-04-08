Why the Rams Will Miss James Gladstone
When Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan hired new general manager James Gladstone early this season, it came off several recommendations.
First and foremost, of course, were the recommendations of head coach Liam Coen and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli. The duo spearheaded the search to ensure they would work with the best possible candidate moving forward.
Then there was the reccomendations of the Los Angeles Rams. Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead gushed over Gladstone's credentials from the start of the search, and their word meant something.
"And when I got a chance to talk to Tony Boselli when he was leading that search, and he's going through all the things that they're looking for in a general manager candidate," Ramshead coach Sean McVay said last week.
"I said, I wish I could tell you you're not explaining James Gladstone to a tee but you are, and we'll miss him, but he'll do a great job there."
Gladstone proved himself in Los Angeles after being handpicked by Snead to join the front office. He rose up the ranks quickly and made himself one of the most valuable members of the franchise.
"Well, I think one of the coolest things just witnessing Les, you talk about the security, to give people the autonomy, let them lead while you're always there to be able to help guide. And he has really, and James has earned the right to have the platform that he earned, to run a lot of the different things as it relates to the draft, undrafted free agents," McVay said.
"But Les was always right there to be able to, you know, he had such trust, but he was always verifying. And I just think the growth when you're believed in and when you're given autonomy and trust, I think it's given back to you."
After several years as Snead's right hand man, Gladstone proved he was ready to take the next step in his career toward his own general manager job.
"But James, he works at it. You know, he's got a great feel for the game. He's got a great ability to be able to watch players. One of the things I admired the most about him, how authentic and how intentional he was about really trying to see the game through the same lens as us as coaches, while also being honest about his opinions," McVay said.
"He was a guy that understood the landscape of the league. He had a great feel for, obviously, you know, the college landscape, and then being able to project all right, where are we headed? Offensively, defensive. In the kicking game. Where do we need to go for our team build and identify really players throughout the draft?"
Simply put, there is no replacing Gladstone for the Rams. They are happy for his opportunity, but there is no way around it: he will be missed.
"He's got incredible emotional intelligence as well. You guys hear him when he speaks to the media, and I know you've got to know him a little bit, but there's just calm demeanor. There's this clarity at which he communicates. He's able to connect," McVay said.
