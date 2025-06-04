Rams' Jared Verse: Confident, Not Cocky
In life, especially in professional sports, it is easy to tell when someone is loud or outspoken due to an insecurity or lack of belief in one's being. Its as if they need to say out loud who they are so they can become it. Jared Verse is not one of those people.
Verse is outspoken, that's without a doubt. The boos of Philadelphia Eagles' fans serve as a prime example.
However, at OTAs, Verse was authentically him. Talking a little smack, making jokes, and declaring that he missed out on sacks during his 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign.
"The biggest thing I realized was how many sacks — and not even just sacks but big plays — that I missed out on. Dropping in coverage, I could have done this; or rushing the pass, I could have done that. Even in the run game, a couple of times there were things where I’m a little too far inside, I’m a little too far outside, and I could have made a big impact play. So realizing that this really is a game of inches — whether it’s stopping the ball or actually just doing your job — there’s a couple of things I could’ve done better."
There was such a genuine confiedence in him that can only come from deep within one's self that it became clearly evident, he is simply one of a kind. A special breed of player that exists in few circumstances.
When Verse has the cameras on his face, he's loud, vocal, visible. When on the field, his play reflects those words. However, on the sidelines, there is a calculated assasin, plotting with his football brothers on how to launch their next attack. There is a warrior like demeanor that is unmistakable.
There is a spirit within Verse, a spirit that the foundation of the Rams is built on and that spirit is Aaron Donald's. A spirit built on fear. Not fear of others or fear of failure but the fear of how his failures will impact others, therefore failure isn't acceptable.
Donald's spirit has him exemplifying the Jerry Rice quote of doing what others won't, so he can do what can't. Donald was literally performing pass rush drills against knives. Who does that? However, did anyone ever call Donald cocky?
No, because they knew he was about that action as is Verse. Verse is talking like a seasoned pro, and mentally, he is. It's now time for him to show up and show out during the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE