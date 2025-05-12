Rams' Jared Verse Sounds Off on Eagles Playoff Loss
When the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles face off next as both teams are set to play in 2025, it will be a hotly contested battle in a rivalry brewing after last season's NFC Divisional Matchup.
Rams' NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse was a guest on the Rich Eisen show and spoke about the game.
“It crosses my mind about three times a day," Said Verse. "I think about how if I did this, or I did that, we could have — if Saquon’s big run to the opposite of the field, if I didn’t hesitate off the bat, I could have caught him … I could have been better. I could have stopped that. It upsets me every day because he could have won that game."
Verse's comments brought back some bad blood after Verse insulted Eagles fans before their playoff game.
Verse went on the record to Gary Klein of the LA Times saying “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. . . . When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.” Verse went on to say “I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em. It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans.”
Eagles fans took to social media to share how they feel. Safe to say, their words were not positive towards Verse.
The arguments on both sides continue to intensify as Eagles' fans gloat their victory while the Rams have to deal with the fact that they were one blocking assignment away from hosting the NFC Championship game.
Verse talked his talked and he walked his walk but it was Saquon Barkley who won the day for the Eagles. However, it should be noted that Braden Fiske's injury played a massive factor.
Regardless, the Rams loss and it's a loss they clearly still carry. While the Rams' moves on defense point to designing a unit that is able to keep the Eagles in check, Philadelphia has made moves to curtain the Rams rushing attack.
While reloaded rosters and brewing anger, the Rams versus the Eagles in 2025 promises to be a show.
