Ranking the Rams’ Five Best Blockbuster Trades After Acquiring Myles Garrett

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On Monday, the Rams pulled off their latest blockbuster trade by acquiring two-time Defensive Player of the Year and future Hall of Famer Myles Garrett from the Browns in exchange for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick.

More: Winners and Losers From the Biggest Day of the NFL Offseason

The deal marks the latest trade for a Rams organization that has continually been aggressive under general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay. When Snead was hired in 2012, the Rams traded their first-round pick to Washington, who drafted Robert Griffin III. That aggression has only amplified since McVay was hired. Now, the Rams have just one first-round pick on their roster since Snead took over: Ty Simpson.

With Garrett becoming a Ram, here are the five best trades the Rams have made since Snead took over as GM.

Honorable mentions: Trent McDuffie trade, Brandin Cooks trade

The Rams’ Von Miller trade was a memorable one that immediately produced results in their 2021 Super Bowl-winning season. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

5. Von Miller trade (2021)

Von Miller played just 12 games as a Ram, but during his short stint in Los Angeles, he was a key member of the Rams Super Bowl-winning team.

In 2021, the Rams traded a second and third-round pick to the Broncos for Miller, who recorded five sacks and one forced fumble over eight regular season games for Los Angeles. Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP, came alive for the Rams in the postseason, tallying four sacks and a forced fumble. This included two sacks in the Super Bowl victory over the Bengals in which the Rams won, 23-20.

4. Jared Goff trade (2016)

The only trade on this list made before McVay was hired, the Rams traded up to the No. 1 pick in 2016 to select Jared Goff. While the Rams eventually traded Goff, he was successful in the first years under McVay’s offense. Goff helped turns the Rams into legitimate contenders again, and reach Super Bowl LIII, a loss to the Patriots.

Outside of Goff’s contributions as a member of the franchise, he was an important piece for the Rams to be able to pull off the trade for Stafford as the Lions landed multiple first-round picks and a veteran quarterback in return.

3. Myles Garrett trade (2026)

Myles Garrett has yet to play a snap for the Rams, but this trade lands in third thanks to the massive ramifications it should have on both the Rams and the rest of the league. Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year after breaking the official NFL single-season sack record with 23 sacks in 2025, making the Rams the first team with both the reigning NFL MVP and DPOY on their squad the following season. Garrett was a key part in the Browns defense ranking top-five last season, and should instantly help the Rams defense become a top unit, along with the additions they made in the secondary.

The Rams trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey also proved to be a pivotal move leading up to their 2021 Super Bowl win. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2. Jalen Ramsey trade (2019)

Two years before trading for Stafford, the Rams acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars in 2019 for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick. Ramsey played a pivotal role in the Rams winning their second Super Bowl over the Bengals, and was a two-time first-team All-Pro during his time in Los Angeles.

The Garrett trade could end up surpassing Ramsey in the future if Garrett helps the Rams win another Super Bowl and continues to be one of the best edge rushers in the league. For now, however, Ramsey’s accomplishments with the Rams are deserving of the second spot.

1. Matthew Stafford trade (2021)

The most important trade in franchise history outside of the Marshall Faulk acquisition, the Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Lions in 2021 for Goff and two first-round picks. Immediately after making the trade, they won the franchise’s second Super Bowl, and have remained contenders. Most recently, Stafford led the Rams to the NFC championship game while winning his first NFL MVP award. The Rams are among the league’s top contenders heading into the 2026 season, and perhaps on the verge of another Lombardi trophy.

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