Jaxson Dart to the Rams Feels Highly Unlikely
Recently, ESPN's Mel Kiper released his newest mock draft, and inside his detailed prediction sat one that would divide the fanbase if it were to happen. The man everyone has been linking to the Rams, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Yes, Kiper mocked Dart to the Rams at pick 26.
"I love this pick because of the potential. Rams coach Sean McVay could develop Dart into a legit future starter. Of course, I say "future" because Matthew Stafford's contract restructure keeps him in Los Angeles for at least another season. But he's 37 years old, and the Rams have to make plans for 2026 and beyond," wrote Kiper.
"Dart can hit receivers' strike zones on a rope, and his ability to throw on the run is fun to watch. He had 4,279 passing yards, 29 TD throws and six interceptions last season. And this pick would bring him back to the West Coast -- Dart spent 2021 at USC before transferring to Ole Miss."
"Given a season to learn under Stafford and transition to the NFL game after playing in Lane Kiffin's RPO-happy offense, Dart has a high ceiling in the pros."
It certainly appears in many mocks that there is a tremendous belief that Dart never makes it past 21, the pick owned by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Kiper's mock, the Titans took Cam Ward at one and Shedeur Sanders at nine to the Saints.
Then there are the Saints and Browns, both of whom need quarterbacks. Many insiders and analysts are projecting a non-quarterback to the Browns at No. 2 overall. The Saints, though, could potentially look to add a quarterback to go along with Kellen Moore's first season at the helm.
The Browns are without DeShaun Watson, likely forever at this point, and the Giants may want a young quarterback to keep as an ace in the hole card for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. The Giants have Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston so they might not be an option, but the Giants are desperate for some juice within the locker room.
Regardless, I do not see a scenario where Dart makes it to the Rams at 26. The Steelers, Colts, and Seahawks could be interested as well.
