How Rams Can Avoid Their Worst Case Scenario
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin listed the best and worst-case scenarios for each NFL team, detailing what would be game over for the Rams.
Benjamin stated that the Rams worst-case scenario would be losing Matthew Stafford to injury.
"Stafford's age (37) catches up to him as he struggles to stay upright, forcing the Rams to lean on Jimmy Garoppolo for an extended time," wrote Benjamin. "The defensive secondary also proves too vulnerable to produce a playoff berth."
That's not the worst-case scenario for the Rams. The worst-case scenario is if the Rams lose Stafford and Garoppolo, forcing a quarterback battle between Stetson Bennett, John Wofford, and Bryce Perkins. While that last part, including Wofford and Perkins, was a joke, it also highlights the lack of a veteran quarterback market unless the Rams want to hit up Carson Wentz again or Ryan Tannehill.
Regardless, the Rams would be able to win with Garoppolo. How do I know that? Because the same adjustments Sean McVay would have to make in order to make Garoppolo successful would be the same thing that keeps Stafford safe.
So what are those adjustments? Fewer shotgun-based play calls. There is no point in history since the Run N Shoot offense was used at Portland State in the 70s that running out of the shotgun has been less effective than right now.
Defenses are built to stop shotgun offenses; defenders can see the ball, and they're humming to the quarterback. The name of the modern game is to get the ball out quickly. Deep shots must be manufactured, not risked, and putting the quarterback under center, establishing a strong power rushing attack that the deep crossing route off play action can be built upon will keep Stafford safe.
Stafford, in shotgun, gets whacked.
If the defenses are getting home, speed up the process. The Rams' greatest point of effectiveness against the Eagles in the playoffs came when the Rams went no-huddle. They challenged the Eagles' cardio and the Eagles were not answering the call. It was a blown assignment that hurt the Rams but with Coleman Shelton calling the shots, that shouldn't happen again.
The use of the pistol. It gets the ball into Stafford's hands quickly with some space from the line of scrimmage, and Stafford is also able to get the ball out in a quick manner as well.
Lastly, slow things down. Speeding things up late in ballgames work. Taking things slow early does the same trick. Hit them with the run, throw the body blows. Throw the screen, use motion, drain the clock.
Keep defenses on their toes, do not let pass rushers get comfortable peeling their ears back, and jab them. Once they start to feel like their liver is about to explode from hitting their sides, whack them up the middle.
The Rams have an offense built to compete. Let the boys in the trenches put their paws on people. That's how to keep Stafford safe.
