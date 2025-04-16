Jonah Jackson Sounds Off on Rams' Exit
Jonah Jackson’s lone season with the Rams was a perfect typhoon of unfortunate circumstances. And now that he’s settling into his Windy City home, more than a month after the Rams traded him to the Bears, his eyes are firmly focused on what’s ahead.
“All that matters is how you bounce back," Jackson told Tyler Dunne from Go Long. "I'm excited to get back to it and string a full season together and get a damn ring."
Stringing a full season together was something Jackson and the Rams didn’t get in 2024. Jackson told Dunne he broke his scapula just two weeks into training camp in a freaky accident during a pass-rush drill. The team’s VP of sports medicine Reggie Scott told Jackson he’d only seen that type of injury only once previously in 15 years with the Rams.
Upon his return at the dawn of the regular season, the Rams were in dire straits. Injuries and suspensions across the offensive line forced Los Angeles to start Jackson at center. Then, Jackson aggravated the scapula injury in their 41-10 Week 2 loss at Arizona.
Eight weeks later, Jackson started another game at center but the Rams didn’t want to disrupt the chemistry they’d built on the line and ultimately benched Jackson for the balance of the year. Sean McVay said last month the Rams didn’t miss on Jackson but rather missed on internal evaluations of what they had at center. Nonetheless, Jackson told Dunne he was humiliated.
“You just got to keep moving forward,” Jackson said, explaining that he adopted a healthy perspective to the last half of the season as the Rams advanced to a division title and nearly upset the eventual Super Bowl champion in the playoffs.
Jackson told Dunne he went to chapel before every game and embraced his situation, realizing it wasn’t as bad compared to struggles other people endure each day. He said he believes Sean McVay did him a favor.
And although he won’t see the Rams this year, unless they meet in the playoffs, Jackson wound up in an ideal situation. Rejoining Ben Johnson, his Detroit offensive coordinator, the 28-year-old Jackson is ready to restart his career.
