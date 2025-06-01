Rams' Jordan Whittington Could Be 2025 Breakout Player
In an effort for transparency, I have been high on Jordan Whittington since the 2022 college football season. Upon Whittington's selection by the Rams, I wrote this.
Despite all the hype behind Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell entering the NFL draft, it is without a doubt that the most consistent pass catcher for the Texas Longhorns over Steve Sarkisian’s tenure has been Jordan Whittington.
Whittington, a 6-foot-1 wide receiver from Cuero, Texas is no stranger to adversity. During his five years at Texas, he played for two different head coaches, and while opportunities were sparse due to the immense talent surrounding him including seven offensive skill players being selected in the past two drafts, Whittington has consistently answered when called upon.
Whittington doesn't have off-the-charts athletic talent, causing him to slide in the draft but he possesses something better. A near Rhodes scholar-level football IQ. Whittington throughout his entire career has put together film of him finding pockets in coverages, cutting routes short, and creating separation based on pre-snap reads that has allowed him to be such a consistent player.
And we saw Whittington start to put together what I wrote about before his opportunities were limited by the returns of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.
However, Whittington still found ways to contribute, being named to the PFWA All-Rookie team as a returners.
At OTAs on Wednesday, it's clear the Rams have a plan for him, and after practice, Sean McVay spoke about the man from Texas.
“It's funny I was just talking to him out on the field. What I think is great is when guys put the work in and they just continue to show I'm getting better and better and I'm creating value, whether that's on teams or whether that's doing a great job within his role as a receiver, you can see the accumulation of experiences led to a confidence, ability to be able to fill in when needed," McVay said.
"Thought he had a really good day today. You can see he's just got a real comfort level in terms of what's being asked. What's the intent of some of these plays? What are the route nuances and where do I fit within these concepts? And so I've just been really proud of the progress, the maturity. But when you talk to people' going back to his time at Texas, this is who he's been. He's been all that and more with us and today was an excellent step in the right direction for him.”
Keep your eyes on Whittington in 2025. His physical nature and soft hands play well with a McVay offense.
I think Whittington is going to be a massive playmaker for the Rams this season.
