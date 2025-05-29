WATCH: Rams' Sean McVay Sounds Off on OTA Week One Practice
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media after the team's second OTA practice, and we were there for it all.
To watch today's press conference, view below.
McVay spoke about the Rams' draft decisions following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Q: On consolidating draft picks?
"I think the thing that worked out really well is before... you say you never want to chase for a need but the draft did kind of unfold and then you're aggressive in pursuit of some players that you like. We really said in an ideal scenario, defensively we're able to address the front and continue players that to add to that both inside and outside, be able to add an inside linebacker and then let's add to the depth on our offensive skill. We were able to add a receiver, tight end and running back. You add an edge player, you add an interior player and then to be able to add the inside linebacker, that's a really good scenario. It's six players that we have a lot of appreciation for[and] you're not reaching."
"That was part of the reason why we were able to do some of the things that we did. Real credit to Les, his group and the coaches. I think everybody's excited and then there’s going to be some really good added undrafted free agents. We had seven guys, eight, if you include [RB] Cody Schrader, who were rookie free agents that played in football games for us last year as undrafted guys. Obviously, we got Cody a little bit later on because he was with the 49ers at first. You're talking about seven guys from our undrafted free agent class that played meaningful snaps for us last year. Hey, the best players will play. We're all about competition and we expect these six players to upgrade our roster and the players that we'll add that will start after the draft."
Q: Did the current roster impact decisions to consolidate draft picks?
"I mean the question and from some of the things that we've done, you're really saying, 'Okay, the players that you're choosing, what's the vision? How do you anticipate them contributing not only for the '53' [53-man roster] but for the 48 [active players on gameday]. Are you going to be active?' Obviously, there are a lot of things that take place that we can't control, but I do think it's a credit to what's taken place over the last couple years. I think in a lot of instances because of some of the circumstances and situations that we've had, there’s a patience that we've had and that we've learned as coaches to give guys an opportunity to come in."
"They're still going to earn it, but maybe they're going to get more reps than they would've gotten otherwise. I think it's a positive thing for us to be able to feel like, alright, we can go up and get some players that there was a consistent buy-in appreciation for. We call them 'hots.'' All of these guys had 'hot' grades for the people that we had look at them, when you're talking about coaches and Les' group. When you can have that collective buy-in and then the vision, everybody feels like they want to bring it to life and these players feel believed in and that's so important to what we want to be about."
