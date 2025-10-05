Rams DB Getting Special Recognition
The Los Angeles Rams' defense has been the vocal point for this team for the last couple of seasons. Often, they get overlooked because they do not have that superstar player that they talk about around the NFL, but they do have superstar players on their defensive side of the ball.
The Rams have been wanting to be better on defense, and they got that last season. Going into this season, the Rams wanted to continue to be better on defense and be an elite defense this season.
For most of this season so far, the Rams have been a great one. They have a lot of young players once again, but these players have at least a year under their belt now. They know how it is to play at the NFL level on the defensive side of the ball. A lot of credit has to defensive coordinator Chris Shula. He has been able to get this defense playing at a high level. It is something great to see. Shula has been having all his players play at a high level and putting them in the best position to be successful.
One player who has stepped up big for the Rams has been defensive back Kamren Curl. He has been big for the Rams at the back end of the Rams' defense. That has been a huge thing for the Rams for the type of defense that Shula runs with the Rams. Curl has been with the Rams the last two seasons, and he was another great pick up by general manager Les Snead. Curl has been having a great season so far, and if he keeps it up, he will be receiving the biggest accolade of his season.
Kamren Curl
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated has Curl as an All-Pro member at safety for the first quarter of the season.
As usual, James belongs at the top of the chart for safeties. He’s doing it all for the Chargers, racking up 1.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and a pair of passes defensed. As for Kurl, he has a sack and two interceptions, leading the Rams’ secondary.
Curl is going to be a key member of this defense moving forward, as he is looking to keep improving his craft.
